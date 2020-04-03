The coronavirus continues to spread around the world, with new cases of infection and fatalities, now mainly in Europe and the United States. Governments deploy more drastic to try to stop the advance of the strain, although it does not have a high mortality rate, it presents difficulties for an early detection that helps to stop the spread. Furthermore, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

The hours are expressed in GMT:

07:38: Israel evacuates 4,500 elderly people from a town after registering an explosion of infections

07:16: Isolate an area of ​​central Havana due to the increase in coronavirus cases

06:50: The severity of the crisis in Tokyo increases after a new record of infections in the capital

06:37: China decrees this Saturday as a day of mourning for the victims of the coronavirus

06:28: The cost of the coronavirus pandemic for the world economy will range between 2 and 4.1 trillion dollars (1.8 and 3.8 trillion euros) depending on the duration of the containment measures and the restrictions on travel and tourism implemented by many countries to curb the spread of the virus, according to estimates by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

06:17: The coronavirus pandemic now totals more than 53,000 deaths after over a million infections

06; 07: The US exceeds 6,000 deaths from the coronavirus and registers more than 245,000 cases

06:00: IOM asks Greece to guarantee health coverage to refugees as it is “a matter of public health”

05:37: Two cruises with people infected with coronavirus manage to dock in Florida

05:21: China announces two cases of locally transmitted coronavirus and 29 imported

04:58: The UN reiterates its call for a ceasefire in Syria to prevent Syrians from “further suffering”

04:26: South Korea confirms 86 new cases and warns of increased group infections in churches and hospitals

04:07: PAHO Asks Nearly $ 95 Million to Fight Coronavirus in America

03:43: Fauci believes that confinement should be ordered nationwide in the US for the coronavirus

03:11: The Salvadoran Government warns anyone who violates the quarantine that it may end up in centers where it is spread

02:57: Uruguay suspends classes at all levels of education “indefinitely” due to coronavirus

02:14: Bolsonaro accuses his Health Minister of lack of “humility” and speaks of “hysteria” in the Ministry

01:46: Trump invokes the Defense Production Act to “insure” the production of respirators

01:13: López Obrador rules out forgiving taxes on large companies as a measure against the coronavirus

00:31: India fears a new outbreak after the first death by Covid-19 in the largest slum town in Bombay

00:02: Peru approves restricting circulation according to sex and prohibits going outside on Sundays

23.30: 132 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Argentina and the number of infected amounts to 1,265.

23.00: The Maduro regime reported two new deaths from coronavirus in Venezuela and the total amounts to five.

20.00: Ecuador, one of the main foci in Latin America, added another 22 deaths and the total reaches 120.

19.30: Brazil reported 58 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours and the total amounts to 299.

17.40: France reported 471 new deaths from coronavirus and the total already exceeds 4,500. It also reported an additional 884 additional deaths outside its hospitals.

16.50: The pandemic has already caused 50 thousand dead in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

16.30: Ecuador reported another 22 deaths from coronavirus, for a total of 120. Meanwhile, infections increased by 405, for a balance of 3,163.

16.15: Italy reported 760 new deaths from coronavirus and 2,470 infections in 24 hours

16.10: NY reported another 432 deaths and 8,669 infections, for a total of 2,373 fatalities and 92,381 cases.

16.00: The President of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly (Parliament), Ali Larijani, tested positive for coronavirus.

15.30: Two people died in Uruguay and the fatality count reached four.

15.00: Coronavirus is already the third leading cause of death in the United States, according to CDC data. The Covid-19 kills an average of 748 people per day in the country, a figure that is only surpassed by cardiovascular diseases (1,774 daily deaths) and cancer (1,641 daily deaths).

14.30: Chile reported two new deaths from coronavirus and the total reached 18. In addition, authorities noted a decline in new cases in the capital. Nationwide, 373 infections were registered and total 3,404. The patients admitted to intensive care reached 200.

14.20: Turkey confirmed the death of the doctor who diagnosed the first coronavirus patient in the country, who infected him.

14.10: Vladimir Putin extended until the end of April the paid working leave in Russia and gave freedom to each region to decide on social distancing measures.

13.50: Complaints by domestic violence in Brazil during the period of isolation they increased by 18%, as revealed by the Government

13.20: Global passenger air traffic plummeted 14.1% in February, on an annual basis, said the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the worst decline in numbers since the crisis after the attack on the Twin Towers.

13.15: UK reported 569 new deaths, another record for a day, totaling 2,921 deaths. Meanwhile, infections reached 33,718, after a daily increase of 4,244 (+ 14%).

13.10: The WHO asked children and grandchildren to call confined parents and grandparents daily. “Keeping your grandparents safe means they can’t visit you in person, but call them, talk to them every day so they don’t feel alone. Physical distance does not have to mean social isolation, ”said the head of the WHO Office for Europe, Hans Klunge.

13.00: The number of deaths in Portugal with coronavirus amounts to 209 people, while more than 9,000 have been infected, according to data released by the authorities, who are preparing to announce the extension of the state of emergency in the next few hours.

12.20: Germany reported more than 6,000 infections in the last 24 hours and reached a total of 73,522 coronavirus cases. The total number of deaths is close to a thousand.

11.50: The Vatican registered a new case of coronavirus, bringing to seven the balance infected at the Holy See.

11.20: More than 95% of those killed by coronavirus in Europe were over 60 years old, although young people should not be trusted, warned the head of the European office of the World Health Organization.

10.40: Iran exceeded 50,000 cases of coronavirus. The authorities reported a daily balance of 124 deaths (bringing the total deaths to 3,160) and another 2,875 infections.

10.20: The sovereign wealth fund of Norway recorded a negative return of 14.6% in the first quarter of the year as a result of the general falls experienced by the Stock Exchanges worldwide.

10.10: Russia confirmed a total of more than 3,500 cases and 30 deaths, after a record daily jump of 771 infections and six deaths.

9.30: Spain registered 302,265 new unemployed in March, due to the “extraordinary impact” on pandemic employment, announced the Ministry of Labor

9.00: Belgium It exceeded the barrier of 1,000 deaths from the coronavirus. 40% were over 80 years old and 93% over 65 years old.

5.00: North Korea insisted that no case of coronavirus remains registered, according to a senior health official in Pyongyang, despite growing skepticism in the world where the pandemic already affects nearly a million people

6 o’clock: Quarantine a refugee camp in Greece after 20 cases of coronavirus

5:15: The arms purchase breaks records in March in the United States due to the coronavirus crisis

4:57: The coronavirus pandemic approaches one million infections after causing more than 47,000 deaths

4:21: The WHO notes its “deep concern” at the “rapid escalation and worldwide spread” of the coronavirus

03:56: The Pentagon seeks to provide 100,000 body bags for US coronavirus victims

03:18: New Zealand will open its borders and allow foreigners to leave the country after a week stranded

02:45: South Korea records 89 new deaths and warns that there will be no “clemency” with those who violate the quarantine

02:05: The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, appealed to recover “solidarity” to face the coronavirus pandemic in the country, which so far has registered 1,133 cases and 32 deaths, and assured that after the pandemic “the world will be another Away from individualism.

01:43: Peru reports that 47 women have been raped since the start of the state of emergency

01:10: Chile claims that more than 30,000 Chileans have returned to the country due to the coronavirus pandemic

00:53: The Government of Áñez warns that Bolivia lacks the necessary conditions to face the virus

00:32: Consul of Chile dies in the Argentine city of Rosario due to coronavirus

00:25: Trump declares a state of disaster in North Dakota as cases exceed 200,000 in the US

00.10: They confirmed 79 new cases of coronavirus in Argentina and the number of infected amounts to 1,133.

20.20: Brazil reported 39 new deaths from coronavirus and the total amounts to 240. In addition, there were 1,119 new infections, bringing the cumulative number to 6,836 since the start of the pandemic.

19.10: Positive cases of coronavirus worldwide are already more than 900,000.

19.00: A county in China has been quarantined and there are fears of a possible second wave of infections.

18.50: The United States exceeded 200,000 positive cases of coronavirus.

18.00: France announced 509 new deaths from coronavirus and the total amounts to 4,032.

17.45: The Governor of Florida, United States, dictated the mandatory quarantine for all inhabitants of the state.

16.45: Cuba confirmed 26 new cases of coronavirus, leaving a balance of 212 positives and 6 deaths. This Wednesday they begin to carry out rapid tests in a massive way to the main risk groups.

16.25: Italy It reduced the number of deaths in the last 24 hours: there were 727, more than a hundred fewer than on Tuesday.

16.25: NY reported 391 new deaths in the state: the total reached 1,941 deaths and more than 83 thousand infections.

16.20: The President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, threatened to “kill” all those who “give trouble” during the quarantine measures. The president, who has indicated that he will not hesitate to give this type of order to the Police or the Army, said that it is “a warning for all.”

15.50: The UN expressed its concern over a new Peruvian law that exempts police and military officers who patrol the streets from being confined by the coronavirus, and warned that it “opens up spaces of impunity.”

15.45: Flights between the US and Cuba are suspended as of this midnight. The American embassy on the island urged American citizens to return immediately.

15.30: The WHO confirmed that coronavirus deaths exceeded 40 thousand worldwide. According to the organism’s balance, global cases rose to 823,626 on Wednesday, after 68,678 new infections were diagnosed, a new daily record.

15.20: Jair Bolsonaro talked to Donald on the phone Trump: “We exchange information on a problem that is worldwide”

14.50: Chile reported four other deaths: the total balance reached 16 deceased and 3,031 infected.

14.20: Angela Merkel announced that social distancing measures in Germany will last at least until April 19.

13.45: Wall Street opened with a 3% drop, given the estimates of hundreds of thousands of fatalities in the US. On the eve, the Dow Jones closed the first quarter in decades, marked by the global pandemic.

13.40: UK It first reported more than 500 deaths in one day and the death toll count reached 2,352.

13.20: Portugal it reached 187 deaths and 8,251 infected by coronavirus, with a daily increase of 16.8% and 10.8%, respectively. The government began to educate the population to prepare for an extension of the isolation, which can last even three months

12.55: The Catalan health authorities advised not to enter the intensive care units (ICU) those over 80 years with coronavirus and “avoid admissions in patients with little benefit” due to the saturation of the health system.

12.30: Chinese authorities tightened requirements to export medical equipment and supplies related to the pandemic. The customs controls will only allow the exit of those products that have the certification of the health administrations, after the scandal in Spain for having received defective tests for coronavirus.

12.00: Russia reported seven other deaths and raised the death toll from Covid-19 to 24. In total, the authorities have registered at least 2,777 infections.

11.40: They canceled the Edinburgh theater festival, scheduled for August, due to the pandemic.

11.15: Japan From April 3, it will ask all travelers arriving from outside the country to quarantine for two weeks as a measure to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

11.00: Vladimir Putin He decided to telework due to the advance of the pandemic. The contagion of the chief medical officer of the main Moscow hospital that cares for patients from COVID-19, who met with the Russian president last week, was known yesterday.

10.30: The Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) suspended the emblematic parade on May 1, International Labor Day.

10.00: Iran exceeded 3,000 deaths from coronavirus, according to official records. The regime reported a daily balance of 138 deaths and 2,987 infections, whose total exceeds 47 thousand.

9.40: Spain reported 864 new deaths, its highest number in one day, but reduced the daily number of infections in 1,500 cases compared to Tuesday

9.35: Germany registered 149 deaths and almost 5,500 infections in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases exceeded 67 thousand in the country, fifth worldwide in terms of positive diagnoses.

9.30: Belgium reported a daily balance of 1,189 new positive cases and 123 deaths, bringing the total to 13,960 infected patients and 828 deaths since the onset of the health crisis.

9.30: Italy confirmed the extension of the containment measures until April 13, as soon as the Easter festivities end. The isolation and closure of non-essential activities lasted until April 3, so it will be necessary to update said decree shortly.

9.00: Pope Francis dedicated the morning mass that he officiates in his residence to communication workers who help people to endure this period and not feel isolated. “Today I would like us to pray for all those who work in the media, who work to communicate, so that people are not so isolated,” said the pope.

8.45: The mayor of London, Labor Sadiq Khan, warned that there are still “too many people who are not staying at home” despite restrictions imposed in the United Kingdom, to stop the pandemic.

8:30: About twenty detainees in a protest to claim food after weeks of quarantine in the Philippines

8:11: The main European stock markets opened this Wednesday with falls of more than 3%, amid the global crisis due to the advance of the coronavirus.

7:45: The UN calls for the “immediate” release of migrants due to the coronavirus pandemic

07:13: More than 30,000 deaths in Europe from the coronavirus, according to the . count

6:44: The Tokyo Stock Exchange fell more than 4% on Wednesday, with traders concerned about the impact of the new coronavirus on the economy and a possible confinement of the population in the Japanese capital.

06:32: U.S exceeded 4,000 deaths from coronavirus

06:15: The coronavirus pandemic now totals more than 42,000 dead and 860,000 infected

6:11: China announced that a local transmission case of Covid-19 has been registered in the southern province of Guangdong, and 35 arrived from abroad.

5:57: The National Assembly of Panama approved a bill that establishes the suspension of the payment of electricity, telephony, both fixed and mobile, and the internet, within the framework of the state of emergency decreed in the Latin American country by the coronavirus crisis.

5:15: The Government of Canada announced that medical supplies to combat the coronavirus pandemic are being purchased for a value of C $ 2 billion (about € 1.3 billion), until the country’s factories finish adapting to manufacture all these materials, Due to the lack of all these materials in the country’s hospitals.

4:55: The Government of Argentina prohibits layoffs for the next 30 days

4:10: Cuba suspends the arrival of people to the country by air due to the coronavirus pandemic

2:30: South Korea records 101 new cases and three deaths from coronavirus

1:45: Indonesia declares state of health emergency, after 139 deaths from coronavirus

00:32: The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, assured that the remedies to face the coronavirus “cannot be worse than the disease” and has stressed the need to “save lives” without impacting on employment, in line with his criticism of the isolation measures recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

00:12: The United Nations called for “immediate” lifting of the unilateral economic sanctions that weigh on Syria, Venezuela, Iran, Cuba and Zimbabwe, in particular, to prevent famines in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, which it has considered a “humanitarian emergency” .

23.30: El Salvador reported its first death from coronavirus. President Nayib Bukele confirmed on his Twitter account that a woman over 60 years old and who had been in the United States was the deceased.

23.10: They confirmed 88 new cases of coronavirus in Argentina and the total amounts to 1,054.

22.10: The United States reported more than 700 deaths from coronavirus in one day, a record for the country since the start of the pandemic.

22.00: Donald Trump on the pandemic: “I want all Americans to be prepared for the hard days ahead, we are going to go through two very tough weeks.”

20.00: The Dow Jones index on the New York Stock Exchange closed the worst quarter in its history due to the economic impact of the coronavirus.

18.00: France reported 499 new deaths from coronavirus and the total amounts to 3,523, higher than China’s balance.

16.45: The pandemic has already caused more than 40,000 deaths worldwide, according to a balance reported by the . agency. More than 75% of deaths occurred in Europe.

16.40: Colombia reported a balance of 798 confirmed patients, of which 405 are imported, 278 are related and the remaining 115 correspond to cases under study. Of the total number of people who have contracted COVID-19 in the country, 14 have died and 15 have recovered, according to the Ministry of Health.

16.20: Prince Albert II of Monaco ended the quarantine he was subjected to after testing positive for coronavirus, after doctors have assured that he is cured

16.10: Italy reported 837 deaths and over two thousand infections in the last 24 hours

16.00: Chris Cuomo, CNN anchor and brother of the New York governor, tested positive for coronavirus.

15.40: Chile reported that there have been four new deaths due to coronavirus in the country, totaling 12 to date, and the number of infections rose to 2,738 people

15.30: Shanghai closes tourist sites for fear of a second wave of infections in China, where the disease broke out.

15.20: The head of the Army of IsraelAviv Kohavi was quarantined after participating “recently” in a meeting with an officer who tested positive for coronavirus. According to official sources, it does not present symptoms of the disease.

15.00: Spain approved an exceptional subsidy for temporary workers whose contracts expire during the coronavirus alarm and are not entitled to collect the unemployment subsidy for not having met the minimum contribution.

14.40: The city of NY reported the first death of a person under the age of 18 from the coronavirus, although the exact age was not disclosed. In the metropolis there have been 914 deaths from the virus, according to data from Monday.

14.30: White House epidemiologist Anthony Fauci said there are “indications” that social distancing efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus were working, but warned that the situation remains very serious. “We are clearly seeing that cases are increasing,” he told CNN.

14.20: The president of the Higher Institute of Health of Italy assured that the peak has been reached in the contagion curve and that the trend will remain flat even for a few days and then begin to fall.

13.35: The head of the main Moscow hospital to treat the coronavirus tested positive for the disease. This is Denis Protsenko, who had a meeting last week with Vladimir Putin.

13.20: The Australian association of alcoholic drink retailers took a ‘drastic’ measure to curb consumption: limiting each purchase to a maximum of 12 bottles of wine and 48 bottles of beer per customer.

13.00: The death toll with coronavirus in Portugal it now amounts to 160 and the number of infected 7,443. The local government does not rule out nationalizing companies with “strategic activities” if the situation requires it.

12.50: Prime Minister of Greece he asked members of his government and the majority deputies to donate half of their wages to fight the coronavirus

12.45: Volatility in the markets. The main European stock markets, which started the day with gains of up to more than 2% due to the recovery of China’s manufacturing industry, changed the trend and operated with losses, in tune with Wall Steet futures.

12.30: The US Federal Reserve announced that it will allow foreign central banks to have easy access to dollars by “temporarily” exchanging their Treasury bonds for cash and to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic.

12.15: UK supermarket sales rocketed to record levels in March due to the British frenzy over making food stocks amid the spread of the coronavirus and confinement measures, said a study by consultancy Kantar, which recorded a spike. 22%.

11.40: The President of the European Commission stressed that “all emergency measures” taken by member countries to fight the coronavirus “must be limited to what is necessary” and be “proportionate”, after Hungary grants exceptional powers to the far-right premier Víktor Orban.

11.00: The pandemic has already caused 800,000 infections worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University count. The balance shows at least 37,800 coronavirus deaths.

10.30: King Salman of Saudi Arabia He ordered that all coronavirus treatments be free in public and private establishments in the kingdom, both for citizens and residents and even those who have not regularized their immigration status.

10.15: Russia it extended the confinement measures to dozens of regions of the country to fight the coronavirus and the deputies reinforced the sanctions in case of non-compliance with the rules. According to the latest official balance, Russia has 2,237 registered cases of coronavirus and 17 deaths.

9.50: Iran reported a daily balance of 141 new deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 2,898. Contagions total 44,606 cases.

9.30: 12-year-old girl died of coronavirus in Belgium

8:30: The Vatican will leave its flags at half-mast in mourning for the victims of coronavirus and as an expression of closeness to their families and to those who are fighting to eradicate the pandemic.

8:00: Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc announced Tuesday that the entire country will be in confinement until April 15 in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

7:00: Burma announced on Tuesday its first death from coronavirus, a 69-year-old man with cancer who had been receiving treatment in Australia before returning to the country.

6 o’clock: The pandemic of the new coronavirus originated in the city of Wuhan, in the province of Hubei, in central China, exceeded the number of 785,000 infected and killed more than 37,000 people worldwide., with the United States adding in a single day 20,900 new cases, which represents a new record in daily increase in infections and places the country with more than 164,000 people with the virus and 3,170 deaths.

3:30: Bolivia reached this Monday the number of 107 coronavirus patients, 20 days after detecting the first case in the country, as confirmed by the Government of the Andean nation.

3:00: South Korea reported Tuesday that 125 new cases of Covid-19 have been registered, bringing the total number of infections to 9,786.

2:30: China announced Tuesday that there have been no cases of local transmission of Covid-19 in the entire country, but 48 from abroad.

2:00: The Government of Mexico has extended until April 30 the suspension of non-essential activities decreed in the context of the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and ordered the health emergency.

1:30: On Monday, the Brazilian Health Minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, asked the population to follow the guidelines set by the state authorities regarding preventive measures against the coronavirus, thus contradicting the position of the president, Jair Bolsonaro., very critical, for example, with the quarantines decreed in some states and municipalities.

00.40: The number of deaths from coronavirus in the United States exceeded 3,000.

00.05: They confirmed 4 new coronavirus deaths in Argentina and 146 infected in the last 24 hours.