9:10 MEXICO | The Ministry of Health of Mexico has announced this Tuesday that a new record in the number of daily infections, 3,891, which makes a total 97,326 since the health crisis broke out in the country, two days after the government started to relax certain restrictions.

9:00 ALARM STATUS | The Executive of Pedro Sánchez decreed the state of alarm on March 14 to be able to adopt extraordinary measures against Covid-19 and with the extension that is voted today there will be six occasions in which Congress has endorsed the Government’s proposal to expand this exceptional situation, although, yes, each time with less support. In today’s, the social communist government has made sure to have the necessary support.

8:50 SPAIN | The Plenary of Congress will debate this Wednesday the sixth extension of the state of alarm decreed by the coronavirus pandemic, which will take restrictions until zero hours on June 21, and the Government faces this latest vote without risk of defeat, but trying to overcome it with the backing of at least the absolute majority of the House (176 votes).

8:40 CIVIL GUARD | The Interior Ministry announced this Wednesday that the person in charge of occupying the post of head of the Commandery of the Civil Guard in Madrid held by Diego Pérez de los Cobos will be Lieutenant Colonel David Blanes González. As reported by Moncloa, Blanes has so far been the Head of the Fiscal and Airport Unit of the Madrid Command. He has worked, among other destinations, in the Alava Command, in the Security Unit of His Majesty the King’s House and in the Technical Cabinet of the General Directorate of the Civil Guard.

8:30 MADRID | The Environment and Mobility area of ​​the Madrid City Council publishes this Wednesday the resolution to grant temporary authorizations for the leasing of electric bicycles without fixed base through different operators, which will increase the number of bicycles in the city by 4,800.

8:20 PERU | The Ministry of Justice of Peru has reported this Tuesday that a total of 1,355 people have been released to alleviate the overcrowding that occurs in many prisons in the country and that can cause new outbreaks of COVID-19.

8:10 CHINA | The Chinese Ministry of Health has reported on Wednesday that a single case of imported COVID-19 has been registered in the province of Guangzhou, in the south of the country.

8:00 SPAIN | The government of Pedro Sánchez has proposed to Cani Fernández as future president of the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC), the regulatory and controlling body of market competition.

Good morning, Spain dawns this Wednesday before a new session of control of the Government in the Congress of Deputies. In addition to voting for a new one extension of the alarm status, that the last one that Pedro Sánchez will request is intuited, the questions to the interior minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, They will be the main protagonists of the day after the information published this Tuesday about their order to dismiss General Fernández de los Cobos from the Civil Guard.