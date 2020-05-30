Spain continues to advance its de-escalation plan. The restrictions are lifted as the territories advance in phase and the economic, social, cultural or sports activity gradually returns to normal. The Government published this Saturday the order that regulates the conditions in which these activities must be carried out in the so-called phase 2, stage in which La Gomera, El Hierro, La Graciosa and Formentera are already and in which they expect to be starting next Monday the sanitary areas that started phase 1 on May 11.

In the field of culture, phase 2 enables the reopening of venues and establishments for cultural events and shows and the conditions and recommendations for the resumption of activity in exhibition halls and centers with public visits. They also specify how monuments and other cultural facilities should reopen.

Libraries

Libraries have been able to open their doors already in phase 1, but now in phase 2 the available services increase. If in the first phase you could go to the library for loan and return of books and reading in the room, in the second phase you could also You will be able to use the computers available in the libraries. The center will still not be used as a place of study. The capacity will continue to be limited to one third of its capacity and safety distances must be kept at all times. Likewise, each post should be cleaned and disinfected when a person stops using it. By last, children’s rooms and open access collections will continue to be closed.

Museums

Museums have already been able to open their doors in phase 1 with a capacity limitation of one third of their capacity. Museums must control crowds in different rooms. You can only make visits and not cultural activities. In phase 2, the Health order does not specify any modification to the respect, so the conditions will remain the same as in phase 1.

Exposition halls

In this phase, the exhibition halls can also be reopened to the public with a capacity limitation of one third. Just like in museums, sThe crowds must be controlled and the rooms must be marked with posters and vinyl to safeguard interpersonal distance two meters. Neither the cloakroom service nor the luggage room and the managers of the exhibition halls will be available they will not be able to do inauguration acts at the moment. Rooms with information and customer service counters must install physical protection elements and barriers. Before reopening, the physical space must be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

Exhibition halls can resume their activity in phase 2.

CB FOUNDATION

Visits to monuments and other cultural facilities

In phase 2 they will be able to reopen monuments and other cultural facilities provided that the visits do not exceed a third of the capacity. As in the exhibition halls, physical protection barriers must be installed at accesses and control places for the protection of personnel. Likewise, it is necessary to put up posters and signs with norms and recommendations for the public, in which the need to keep social distance is remembered. The space must be cleaned and disinfected before reopening and Those areas that due to their characteristics do not allow keeping the interpersonal distance must remain closed. The cloakroom and luggage room cannot be used and the audio guide service will not be available.

Cinemas, theaters and auditoriums

Cinemas, theaters and auditors will be able to offer their service again in phase 2 of the de-escalation plan as long as they have with preassigned seats and not exceeding a third of the authorized capacity. Likewise, if they are held indoors, there may not be more than fifty people (although that number is less than a third), while outdoors, no more than 400 people may gather (although that number is less than a third Of capacity). Online or telephone sale of the ticket is recommended to reduce physical contact. The store or cafeteria, complementary services to these cultural shows, may provide their service. No cloakroom service or luggage will be provided and the distance in the queue to buy, at the entrances and exits of spectators must be kept and with the workers in the room.