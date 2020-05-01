In very difficult times because of the crisis caused by coronavirus, the father of a young tennis player, named Manuel N., has wanted to thank the behavior and treatment that the Juan Carlos Ferrero Equelite Academy Sport, where your son entered in September of last year. After more than two months without being able to see him, he has written an emotional public letter of thanks that we reproduce below:

Open letter to J.C. Ferrero Equelite Academy Sport

I am the father of a boy who entered your ACADEMY with the maximum enthusiasm back in September. In the saddlebag he carried all the dreams and illusions that a young tennis player can have, when entering one of the most prestigious academies of this sport at an international level.

Unfortunately, at the beginning of March, as a consequence of the worldwide pandemic by covid19, part of these goals, trips, tournaments, and sports successes, have been partially reduced. But all things in life have their positive parts, after more than two months without being able to see our son, we are certain that the decision we made at the beginning of the school year, about joining the EQUELITE, has been quite a success.

Despite the uncertainty, we are sure that currently, there is no better place where our children can be. This ACADEMY is not just a place to learn tennis, it is a way of life, a factory of values, a place where boys and girls grow in an integral, healthy and spirit of sacrifice.

From the day the state of alarm was decreed, you have not hesitated to lock yourself in with that merchandise so valuable to all of us and make your own family. These few words are worth thanking all of you who make up this magnificent working group, the thanks of me and my family and who surely share the rest of them.

To own Juan Carlos Ferrero, Toni Cascales, Iñaki; Lola, Amelia, Carmelo, all the trainers, physical trainer, cooks, caretakers, gardeners, teachers, etc, we will be eternally grateful to you, and despite the difficulties that are envisioned in the immediate future, we will continue to bet on this wonderful family and way of understanding life . THANK YOU.

