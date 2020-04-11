The future of 47 League players is in the air beyond June 30. It is the date on which their contracts with their respective teams expire and the lack of understanding between the Federation and the AFE leaves the future of soccer players and teams in limbo. What is clear is that the League will last until the minimum of July, so it is unknown whether those who end their relationship with their club before will be able to finish playing the season.

While in the case of players on loan, FIFA will try to ensure that these continue until the end of the course, with players who end their contract, by rely on labor law, it gets complicated. If a joint agreement is not reached, the clubs could be forced to individually negotiate the continuity of their players until the end of the season, seeing affected 18 of the 20 teams that make up the First Division.

Of all of them, those who would be most affected would be Espanyol and Eibar. Both teams could stop having six players for the last days, in which everything indicates that they will be fully immersed in the fight for descent. Diego López, Javi López, Naldo, Iturraspe, Campuzano and Didac Vila would be affected in the case of parakeets, while those involved are Charles, Ramis, De Blasis, Pedro León, Orellana and Escalante.

Granada, Villarreal and Osasuna they are the next that more players have in this situation. In the case of the Andalusians there are five footballers (Montoro, Soldado, Koybasi, Escandell and Vadillo), for the four that have yellows (Cazorla, Barbosa, Soriano and Chakla) and Navarrese (Fran Mérida, Rubén, Adrián and Roncaglia).

With Xisco Campos, Pedraza and Sung Yong-Ki the same thing happens in the Majorca, he I raised also has three players in the air (Koke Vegas, Iván López and Bruno), same as him Valladolid (Ben Arfa, Moyano and Míchel).

In the case of Athletic, Real Sociedad, Leganés and CeltaOn June 30, the two-player contract ends. Contract ends San José and Beñat with the rojiblancos, Moyà and Zurutuza in the txuri-urdin box, Eraso and Szymanowski with the cucumbers and Sergio Álvarez and Juan Hernández in the Vigo team and they don’t know if they can finish the season.

Sevilla (Nolito), Alavés (Manu García), Getafe (Antunes), Betis (Barragán), Atlético (Adán) and Valencia (Garay) they only have one player in these circumstances, but they don’t know if they can count on him to play the remainder of the season. Alone Real Madrid and Barcelona do not have any member in their squad that ends the contract.