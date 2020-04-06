The worldwide impact of the coronavirus is devastating, critical in any context. Not only for its relentless speed, but for the consequences it leaves behind. Sport is one of the vertebrae of the world economy that, like the rest of them, is completely paralyzed and the Formula 1 It is not exempt from this pandemic scourge.

A heavyweight in the Formula 1 pits, as is Zak Brown, team leader McLaren, turn on the alarms. The coronavirus has already delayed the start of the season considerably. To date there are already eight grand prizes deferred so far. After the last one in Azarbaijan, which was set for June 7, such a figure was reached. Previously, those of Australia Y Monaco and those of Bahrain, Vietnam, China, The Netherlands Y Spain. The 22 tests of the season will not be disputed.

For Brown, such a situation leaves the Formula 1 in “A very fragile state” since four teams would be forced to close in such a situation. “This for teams is potentially devastating and if it is for several teams it is the entire Formula 1 that is threatened“Commented one of the heads of McLaren for the BBC, where he assured that a reduction of 25 million in the budget limit had already been agreed: from 175 million to 150.

“Yes, in fact, we could see the disappearance of four teams if it is not managed in the right way”, he stated flatly Brown after being questioned about the viability of two of the teams on the Formula 1 grid, multiplying the number by two and lighting all the alarms among fans of this sport and for all the workers in the discipline.

The current economic and health situation could mean that no large investor is interested in betting on the Formula 1 at the moment despite the fact that some teams could fall due to the advance of the coronavirus. “That is why I say that Formula 1 is in a very fragile state at the moment”, concluded a pessimist Zak Brown, which sees an uncertain future for the maximum competition of the four-wheel motor.