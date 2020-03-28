Greater Buenos Aires and also the other huge conglomerates in the country – Rosario and Córdoba, on the front line – concentrate the presidential attention at this time. There all the dimensions of the threat of the corononavirus are crossed, in a picture with deterioration of drag: health, housing, economic and security issues. Institutional channels and their ramifications were strengthened – direct contacts of the national government with local chiefs – and the traditional networks that always work, municipality by municipality, are used: a huge fabric of social containment.

Provincial situations are different and political convergence does not work at all levels and districts, which in fact largely imposes the daily examination of society. Reserved contacts and public images show articulation between Alberto Fernández, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Axel Kicillof. The dimension of the problem and the misgivings have crossed that plane and have opened direct channels between mayors, the President and at least half a dozen ministries.

Not all postcards are alike. In Santa Fe, the Peronist Omar Perotti suffers from a bad relationship with the local opposition, in particular with socialism, and looking for a way out to get budget. And in Córdoba, Juan Schiaretti managed to advance with its own law and oiled the relationship with the national power, but faces urgent needs to beef up social plans.

There is, in all cases, a common point of analysis. And a political game that seeks to be careful and even put on hold, but that does not disappear entirely.

Santa Fe exhibits a sample with a lot of local ingredients: Perotti – very successful in Olivos and one of the biggest promoters of compulsory social isolation – is on the daily review of the Casa Rosada by the concern generated by the Great Rosary. But you need to enable local legislative agreement for budget and debt management. Since December he has not achieved an Emergency law and now he would go for a special fund to face the pandemic, of 10,000 million pesos or perhaps more, which could prosper in the legislature but with insured items for the municipalities. Much of the municipalities are in opposition hands, starting with Rosario and Santa Fe.

The Cordovan government, on the other hand, walked a path also discussed but flatter with its health emergency law. Last week, he reached consensus in the legislature and Schiaretti thanked the opposition publicly. There was no missing a tweet. In parallel, a reinforcement was ordered for this month in the so-called social card, for two thousand pesos. According to local administration estimates, it is a universe of about 300 thousand people in a situation of extreme vulnerability, through almost 70 thousand cards. Outside the numbers, a central focus is Greater Córdoba.

In the case of Buenos Aires, the picture is undoubtedly more complex and much more extended. Also, the political map in general and even the internal ones. Alberto Fernández has been building a direct political relationship with the governor, with the determining attaché of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. It is in fact “their” district. And in the speed and tensions imposed by the coronavirus, develops fluid links with GBA mayors. It is a practical necessity, that transcends the limits of the oficialismo and that, of course, nourishes misgivings.

At the Government House they give a couple of concrete signals amid the unprecedented challenge posed by the coronavirus and the serious economic and social effects of the battle against the pandemic. That pair of messages, the sources agree, are: the extension of the quarantine, for at least two weeks, and the need to concentrate efforts to contain the GBA.

Not everything is exhausted formally, which worries officials with less filming. The President seeks to keep the relationship with the Governor and mayors in continuous operation. Social movements are also on alert with termination in the government – several, with leaders who are also officials – and the link with the Catholic Church and other religious organizations is fully functioning. But not everything is so organic.

Most GBA mayors, including opponents, display various relationships with the national government. Everything does not end or begin in the deal with the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo Wado de Pedro, defined by his own and strangers as a central operator of the pro-government front scheme. There are also others, of Buenos Aires political development, who have fluid contact with communal chiefs, as indicated by various municipalities: Gabriel Katopodis (Public Works), Mario Meoni (Transportation) and Daniel Arroyo (Social Development).

But these “horizontal” developments do not end there. There are traditional fabrics that always work in the municipalities. Social organizations, welfare entities, pointers. And also the religious contribution, which works at the highest level with the Catholic episcopal hierarchy -and the aggregate of particularities in the territorial deployment- and also in the less vertical framework of the evangelical churches.

Those networks they are fundamental once again, at the municipal level and at the same time in the presidential vision.

It appears clearly, it is recognized at this point in the circle closest to the President, that the dimension of the subject breaks or modifies plans. The health perspective was associated from the outset with the economic and social effects of the pandemic. And he added another axis: security, complicated in the enormous Buenos Aires territory. Isolation, then, is likely to take into account the different challenge facing the GBA and other points of urban vulnerability and concentration. Coronavirus crisis escalates in different ways.