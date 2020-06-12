An investigation of the Imperial College London (UK) has determined that children with severe inflammatory symptoms not really Kawasaki disease, but a new pathology. Specifically, they have called it Pediatric Inflammatory Multisystemic Syndrome Temporarily Associated with SARS-CoV-2 (PIMS-TS).

New study with @GreatOrmondSt finds that Kawasaki-like syndrome linked to # COVID19 in children is a new disease Study identifies main symptoms and clinical markers enabling clinicians to provide the best possible care to children suffering the disease 🏥https: //t.co/nmFpdK5JnU – Imperial College (@imperialcollege) June 9, 2020

The investigation was carried out on 58 minors who were admitted to eight hospitals from England. Although it could not be stated with certainty that PIMS-TS was caused by the coronavirus, 45 of these children had evidence of current or previous COVID-19 infection.

Most of those with evidence of contagion had antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, which encourages us to think that PIMS-TS occurs after infection, possibly due to an overreaction of the immune system.

Possible consequences

Due to its rarity, there is concern that permanent coronary damage will occur. In British lands have been reported fewer than 200 cases and the vast majority of children have already recovered.

Elizabeth Wittaker, lead author of the research, states that “the new disease is extremely rare but can make a child very sick, so it is important adequately characterize the disease so that we can provide follow-up close and the best treatment. “

It affects older children

According to the studies carried out, PIMS-TS appears to be more likely to affect older children than Kawasaki disease (an average of nine years versus four years respectively). It usually occurs more often with abdominal pain and diarrhea, along with a persistent fever.