Paraguay: more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus

The Minister of Public Health of Paraguay, Julio Mazzoleni, reported this Saturday that 3 new cases of coronavirus were presented, totaling 1,090.

Ecuador: more than 1,100 cases in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Public Health reported 1,153 cases in the last 24 hours, which increases the total number of cases to 42,728 in the entire territory. Authorities recorded 74 deaths in the same period for a total of 3,068.

Chile: more than 1,500 deaths from coronavirus

The Chilean Ministry of Health reported 93 deaths in the last 24 hours this Saturday, increasing the total number of deaths to 1,541. A total of 127,745 cases are confirmed, with 5,246 in a single day.

Dominican Republic: more than 480 new cases in 24 hours

The Ministry of Public Health reported this Saturday that 487 new cases of coronavirus were detected, bringing the total number to 19,195 affected. So far, the total number of deaths is 536 in the national territory.

El Salvador: almost 3,000 cases of coronavirus

The Ministry of Health of El Salvador reported on Saturday that 85 new cases of coronavirus appeared in the last 24 hours, for a total of 2,934 in the entire country. The report indicates that 1,281 people have recovered from the virus and 53 have died from covid-19 related cassis.

Argentina: 50% of new cases are in the autonomous city of Buenos Aires

The Argentine Ministry of Health reported this Saturday that in the last 24 hours there were 840 new cases of coronavirus, which increases the total number to 21,037. The death toll from covid-19 related causes is 642.

Cuba: 40 new cases of coronavirus

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported this Saturday that there are 40 new cases of coronavirus, for a total of 2,173. To date there are 233 active cases and 83 people have died of causes related to covid-19.