The new coronavirus has infected almost 6.4 million people and left at least 380,000 dead worldwide.

These are the latest news on the pandemic:

Some parts of Latin America are reopening as the crisis worsens: several nations in the region, such as Brazil and Mexico, are easing movement restrictions and allowing more companies to resume operations, although cases continue to rise. The director of the World Health Organization for the Americas, Dr. Carissa Etienne, warned on Tuesday that countries that reopen too quickly “risk a resurgence of covid-19 that could erase the progress made in recent months” .

Fear of US protests: Members of the White House coronavirus task force discussed the “growing” risk of the virus spreading among protesters in protests over the death of George Floyd in the United States, one said. source familiar with the discussion. The US director general of Health said he expects new outbreaks due to the protests.

Vaccine hope: The United States should have 100 million doses of a candidate covid-19 vaccine by the end of the year, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease doctor, said Tuesday. The plan is to make doses of the vaccine even before it is clear if it works, he said.

Increase in cases in India: The country reported nearly 9,000 new covid-19 infections, pushing the total to more than 200,000 cases. Only six countries have officially confirmed more cases than India.

South Korea approves treatment for the virus: the antiviral remdesivir can now be imported into the East Asian country. Authorities say the drug has shortened the treatment period for severe cases of covid-19 in other nations, such as the United States and Japan.

.