Texas cities may see “apocalyptic” numbers of covid-19 cases, expert warns

The city of Houston could be the hardest hit in the entire United States if the current trajectory in covid-19 cases continues as it has done so far, a health expert warned.

Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine, said new infection rates are also accelerating in Dallas, Austin and San Antonio, and that case numbers could rival those in Brazil.

“Large metropolitan areas appear to be increasing very rapidly and some of the models are about to be apocalyptic,” Hotez told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

Hotez, who is also a professor of pediatrics and molecular virology and microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine, is working on a possible vaccine for covid-19.

He said the models show that Houston could have a four-fold increase in the number of daily cases by July 4.

“That is really worrying and as those numbers increase, we are seeing proportional increases in the number of ICU hospitalizations and admissions and that worries, it gets to the point of overwhelming ICUs and that’s when mortality increases,” he said.

Houston has hospital bed capacity now, but Hotez said he is concerned about the future. “We have more space, but who wants to go there?”

Something is needed to stop community broadcasting, he said.

On Thursday, Texas announced 5,551 new cases of covid-19, the highest single-day increase in the state. Florida and California also reported their largest increase in cases in a single day.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott warned residents Tuesday that because the spread of the new coronavirus is so rampant right now, the safest place for citizens is their home. He did not issue an official order to stay home.

The reopening could have contributed: Hotez said the state was aggressive with social distancing at the start of the pandemic, when it kept the number of cases low, but the state reopened in late April and just after Memorial Day the number of cases began to increase. The expert said the state did not establish a “sufficient level” of public health infrastructure.