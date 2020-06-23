1 hour ago

German meat processing plant adds 1,500 infections

By CNN

The Gütersloh district in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia reported that 1,553 workers at the huge Tönnies meat processing plant have contracted the coronavirus.

The district shutdown is still under discussion.

The outbreak led to the closure of nurseries and schools in the region, and the Robert Koch Institute, a public health agency, linked an increase in the overall rate of reproduction of coronavirus from Germany directly to the plant.

The plant is one of several meat-processing factories that are now under scrutiny after coronavirus outbreaks exposed poor working and living conditions faced by the many foreign workers in the industry.

5 hours ago

Death toll from coronavirus in India exceeds 14,000

By Manveena Suri and Vedika Sud

India recorded 312 new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 14,011, the country’s Ministry of Health announced Tuesday morning local time.

The country also added 14,933 new cases of covid-19, bringing the total number of infections to 440,215.

India, with the fourth highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, has recorded more than 12,000 new cases daily for the sixth consecutive day.

So far, more than 248,000 people have recovered from the virus in the country, according to the ministry.

The Indian Council for Medical Research said more than 7.1 million coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country since the pandemic began.

1 hour ago

The United States registers more than 30,000 new cases of covid-19

By CNN

At least 30,911 new coronavirus cases and 424 deaths were reported in the United States on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 2 million 312,302 cases were confirmed in the US. , Including at least 120,402 related deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

The total includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and other US territories. As well as repatriated cases.

1 hour ago

Disney Tokyo parks to reopen on July 1

By Natasha Chen

Disney announced that Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will reopen on July 1, according to a tweet from one of the company’s official Twitter managers.

The complex has been closed since the end of February due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the last of the world’s Disney resorts to announce a reopening date after the massive closure following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shanghai Disneyland reopened in May, Hong Kong Disneyland reopened in June and parks in the US and Paris will reopen in July.

1 hour ago

South Korea says second wave of coronavirus already occurs in the country

By Paula Hancocks and Yoonjung Seo

A second wave of the coronavirus outbreak is already underway in South Korea, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

KCDC Director Jung Eun-kyeong said in a briefing on Monday that the current wave started during the May holiday period.

He said the first wave ended in April after the number of daily new cases dropped to around 10 or less for several days before trending slightly in early May.

Jung said it was difficult to say if it was a large-scale outbreak, but that regional outbreaks were occurring and more are expected.

With the number of cases expected to increase in the fall and winter months, Jung added that health authorities are preparing enough beds to deal with a large-scale outbreak.

According to the KCDC, so far 12,484 people in the country have been infected with the virus, with 280 deaths.

2 hours ago

Beijing reports 13 new cases of coronavirus

By Shanshan Wang

Thirteen people tested positive for covid-19 in Beijing on Monday, the city’s health commission said Tuesday.

Positive tests on Monday bring the total after an outbreak in a wholesale food market earlier this month to 249 cases.

An asymptomatic infection was also reported in the capital on Monday, and a total of 22 asymptomatic cases are currently under observation, the commission said.

Mainland China reported 22 new cases of covid-19 on Monday, including nine imported cases and the 13 cases reported in Beijing that are considered locally transmitted, according to the country’s National Health Commission. No new deaths were reported.

2 hours ago

Mexico reports almost 5,000 new cases of coronavirus

By Matt Rivers

Mexico’s health ministry has reported 4,577 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 185,122 on Monday.

The number of people who died from the coronavirus since yesterday is 759, bringing the total death to 22,584.

Monday marks the second day in a row that Mexico has a higher daily death count than Brazil. The Brazilian Health Ministry reported an additional 654 deaths on Monday, bringing the official number of deaths from that country’s coronavirus to 51,271.