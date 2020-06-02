More than 6.2 million cases of covid-19 have been reported worldwide and at least 375,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

These are the latest headlines about the pandemic:

Rapid increase in the Americas: The Americas, especially Latin America and the Caribbean, are seeing a rapid increase in new cases of coronavirus, the World Health Organization said. “Five of the 10 countries in the world that reported the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours are in the Americas: Brazil, the United States, Peru, Chile and Mexico,” said Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the Program of WHO Health Emergencies.

In Brazil, cases skyrocket in May: the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country increased fivefold in May, according to its Ministry of Health. In the last 24 hours alone, Brazil registered 12,247 new cases, with more than 526,000 total infections.

However, Rio relaxes the restrictions: the city of Rio de Janeiro begins opening some non-essential businesses and activities on Tuesday, Mayor Marcelo Crivella announced. The official said he expects the city to “return to normal” in early August.

In the United States: Washington, the country’s capital, reported an increase in cases, delaying the city’s schedule to move to the second phase of reopening. Meanwhile, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner declared Monday a day of mourning for those who lost their lives to covid-19. The United States has recorded 1.8 million cases, including at least 105,000 deaths.

Fauci and Trump: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. USA and a member of the country’s Coronavirus Task Force, said he has not spoken or met with Donald Trump in two weeks, and that his contact with the president has become much less frequent.

Infections in Italy are on the decline: After more than a month of gradually reducing blocking measures, coronavirus infections continue to decline steadily in Italy, according to data from the country’s Civil Protection Service. On Wednesday, the world famous Uffizi Gallery in Florence will reopen.

WHO calls on the US: The World Health Organization said it hopes President Trump will not honor his decision to end the relationship between the United States and the WHO.

