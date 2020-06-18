7 mins ago

Kazakhstan’s ex-president tests positive for coronavirus

By Nathan Hodge

Nursultan Nazarbayev, who was Kazakhstan’s first president, has voluntarily isolated himself after testing positive for coronavirus, his office said in a statement today.

“Unfortunately, Elbasy’s latest test for coronavirus infection showed a positive result,” the statement says, referring to Nazarbayev by his formal title, Leader of the Nation. “There is no cause for concern.”

The statement adds that Nazarbayev is working remotely.

Nazarbayev has dominated politics in the Central Asian republic for three decades. The Kazakh leader resigned from the presidency in 2019, but retains the presidency of the country’s Security Council and wields substantial power behind the scenes.

55 mins ago

These are the 10 countries with the most victims of covid-19

By CNN Spanish

Currently, there are more than 8.3 million cases of coronavirus in the world and nearly 450,000 deaths.

Find out which are the countries hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of deaths.

See the complete list here.

1 hour ago

Peru already has more infected by covid-19 than Italy

By Jimena de la Quintana

Peru reported 240,908 infected with coronavirus, according to figures from the Ministry of Health. With this new number, the Latin American country surpassed Italy in the number of infected, according to the Johns Hopkins University report.

However, according to the same source, while the European country registers, to date, 34,448 deaths, Peru has a total of 7,257 deaths, a figure reported by the Ministry of Health.

READ MORE

2 hours ago

The President of Honduras is treated for pneumonia after diagnosis of coronavirus

By Natalie Gallón and Stefano Pozzebon

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández is being treated for pneumonia after having “slight leaks in his lungs.”

The president is “stable, in a good mood and receiving medication,” according to Francis Contreras, spokesman for the Honduran Health Regulation Agency.

President Hernández reported Wednesday that he and his wife had tested positive for covid-19.

First lady Ana García de Hernández is stable and symptom-free, according to the foreign minister and commissioner for the pandemic, Lisandro Rosales.

Hernández is the first president in the world to announce that he has tested positive for the virus.

2 hours ago

The United States reports more than 25,500 new cases of covid-19

By Joe Sutton

At least 25,583 new cases of covid-19 and 755 deaths were reported in the United States on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The national total now stands at 2,163,290 cases, including at least 117,717 virus-related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

Totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.

2 hours ago

Mexico approaches 20,000 coronavirus deaths

By Matt Rivers and Natalie Gallón

Mexico is approaching 20,000 deaths from coronavirus, according to its health ministry on Wednesday.

The ministry reported 770 new deaths from the virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 19,080.

Mexico also registered 4,930 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 159,793.

2 hours ago

Chile exceeds 220,000 covid-19 infections

By Christopher Ulloa, Matt Rivers and Natalie Gallón

Chile’s health ministry reported an additional 31,000 cases of covid-19 on Wednesday that had not been previously counted after the government discovered an accumulation of positive test results dating back to March.

The ministry also reported 4,757 recently confirmed cases on Wednesday, bringing the country’s total to 220,628.

Authorities have tightened containment measures in the Santiago metropolitan area, the country’s capital with more than 6 million residents.

Residents will now only be able to leave their homes twice a week, unlike the five previously allowed, and only under strict conditions.

People who violate quarantine measures will face up to five years in prison for doing so.

Chile also reported an additional 232 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the country’s total to 3,615.