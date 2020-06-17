California inmates with 180 days or less to comply would be released due to covid-19

Certain California inmates who have 180 days or less to serve their sentences will be released to help protect staff and other prisoners from the spread of the coronavirus, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday.

Eligible inmates under the new community oversight plan, which is slated to begin July 1, include those who are currently not serving a sentence for domestic violence, a violent or serious crime, or are required to register as a criminal. sexual, according to a department press release.

The inmate must also have identified housing plans before participating in the program and will remain under close supervision for the remainder of his sentence, up to 180 days, according to the press release.

After serving the remainder of their time at home, they “will remain under state parole supervision, transferred to community supervision after county release, or discharged from their sentence, depending on their post-release requirements. “

The press release also notes that inmates participating in the community supervision program may be sent back to the state prison for any reason to serve the remainder of their sentence.

The department has reduced the inmate population by more than 8,000 since mid-March by suspending admission to the county jail and expediting the parole of approximately 3,500 inmates in April, according to the press release.