Brazil’s president rejects accusations that he tried to minimize covid-19 data

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has denied the allegations that he tried to minimize the current coronavirus situation in the country by failing to report cumulative data.

The government had stopped reporting cumulative coronavirus cases and deaths, and Bolsonaro argued that the figures did not reflect the current state of the pandemic in Brazil.

The Supreme Court, however, later ruled that the ministry must provide complete data.

In a Facebook Live post on his official account on Thursday, Bolsonaro argued that the numbers were posted, even if they were late. He attributed the change to acting health minister Eduardo Pazuello, who he said was changing the way the numbers were presented to be more precise.

“They said we wanted to hide everything, they began to compare us with Venezuela, with North Korea, with other communist countries. No one wants to hide numbers, “said Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro also argued that the brief change in the data was intended to combat the alleged political use of the pandemic by local politicians.

“There are many complaints from the population that we are investigating. A person with a health problem dies and on the death certificate it appears that it was caused by covid-19, but the family did not know they were infected in the first place, “said Bolsonaro.

“We get dozens of cases a day like this. I don’t know what’s going on, who benefits from that situation? It can only be to gain political power and blame the federal government. “