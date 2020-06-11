The United States must be cautious: As cities and states continue to reopen, the public still needs to “practice a certain degree of caution and carefully go through the process of seeking standardization,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Wednesday, on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Coronavirus in Mumbai: Public health officials reported that reported coronavirus cases in the city have exceeded the number reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the original epicenter of the virus outbreak. As of Tuesday, according to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Public Health Department, 50,878 positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Mumbai.

American football is back: Major League Soccer will resume its season on July 8 with a tournament at Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, the league announced. The MLS suspended its season on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Russian company calls for overhaul of respirator model: A factory in Siberia will withdraw its flagship respirator model from all Russian hospitals after two machines caught fire a month ago, state media reported.

Germany extends travel warning: The country has advised its citizens to avoid nonessential travel until August 31. The countries of the European Union, members of the so-called Schengen area and the United Kingdom are exempt from the warning.

Singapore approves key antiviral drug: The city-state health authority approved the use of remdesivir to treat some patients with coronavirus. The drug is the only one that has been shown to work against the disease.

Covid-19 Test for Mutations: The US Food and Drug Administration He said he issued an emergency use authorization to the American life science company Illumina, Inc. for the first covid-19 diagnostic test, which also uses next-generation genetic sequencing technology to look for changes in the virus.