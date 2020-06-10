Adrienne Vogt from CNN

As more states in the US With restrictions on coronaviruses loosening, University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Professor of Immunology and Biology Erin Bromage, CNN contributor, addressed some of the most important questions about the pandemic on CNN’s “New Day” show.

Q: Will we ever shake hands again?

A: “I think we will finally get back to that point, it will only take a while and we need to better understand the virus. We need to have a better treatment before normalcy with that kind of thing comes back. “

Q: Can we hug now or not?

A: “The part of me that is an immunologist says no. But there are ways to do it, if you are in a community where the current prevalence of the virus is quite low, you can do it. A child who hugs a grandfather can hug him around the waist. Their faces never get close to each other. And they can disinfect their hands after that and do it outdoors. There are creative ways to do it, and do it responsibly and reduce risk. … As long as you don’t turn your head towards the person you’re holding and wearing a mask… just make sure to wash your hands. ”

Q: Can we travel by plane?

A: “If you are at high risk, if you have high blood pressure, if you are overweight, it is probably not worth it under any circumstances. But if you have a good reason to fly, there is a need to fly, there is a risk involved, but I think you can take that risk if your own personal risk is lower because of your health and age. ”

He added that planes need to impose masks across the board. “It really comes down to: I protect you, you protect me.”

Q: Is it safe now to go to a salon and cut your hair?

A: “[Entrar] in the barber shop it is definitely going to be a bit more risky. But again, it can be managed if you think about how to do it from the employer’s point of view, that we keep the number of people low, we don’t wait, we don’t have long haircuts, we wear masks all the time. way through … It can be done. You are simply taking a high level of risk, but you can mitigate that risk with just a few simple steps. “