Cases in South America continue to rise: things continue to look bleak in the world’s new covid-19 epicenter. Brazil has registered more than 514,000 cases of the virus, more than any other country except the United States. Meanwhile, the number of cases registered in Peru increased to more than 164,000 on Sunday.

Reopening of sacred places: life begins to return to normal in some of the most prominent places of worship in the world. One of Jerusalem’s holiest sites, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, reopened on Sunday morning for the first time in more than two months. The complex is the world’s holiest site for Jews and the third holiest site for Muslims. Crowds also returned to St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City on Sunday when Pope Francis gave his traditional greeting from his window for the first time since confinement began in Italy nearly three months ago.

Positive signs in Italy: The number of coronavirus patients in Italy continues to decline. Active cases decreased by more than 1,600 in a 24-hour period, according to figures released by the country’s Civil Protection Agency on Sunday. The statement says there has been a decrease of at least 1,616 cases since Saturday’s figures, bringing the total number to approximately 42,075.

India relaxes confinement: the country has begun to lift some of its coronavirus-related restrictions, including reducing curfew across the territory and allowing some states and territories to decide on resuming travel within the state and between states. The first phase of the three-part reopening formally begins on June 8.

The Queen Rides: On a lighter note, Queen Elizabeth II was photographed riding a pony on the grounds of Windsor Castle, her first imaging appearance since the confinement by coronavirus began in the UK.

