In an Oval Office interview with . published on Wednesday night, Trump said he believes China is determined to see him lose in the November election due to Beijing’s response to the coronavirus and was considering various ways to punish the Chinese government. .

US economic data showed that the country’s record expansion has come to an end. The first official indicator of the Chinese economy in April indicated that the recovery from a fall in the first quarter will continue. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the economy was facing unprecedented difficulties.

French economy contracts almost 6% in worst quarter on record (1:30 pm HK)

Measures to contain the coronavirus dragged the French economy into a sharp contraction in the first quarter, foreshadowing what will be Europe’s deepest recession in the post-war era.

The economy contracted 5.8%, the highest level since records began in 1949. The decline shows the drastic impact of government-ordered closings, as just two weeks of closings and restrictions were enough to eliminate growth throughout the quarter.

New cases of coronavirus in Germany register greater increase in more than four days (01:30 pm HK)

The number of new cases of coronavirus in Germany registered a maximum of four days, as the Government considers additional measures to ease restrictions on daily life.

There were an additional 1,627 infections in the 24 hours through Thursday morning, totaling 161,539, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Deaths increased from 153 to 6,467 and the death rate rose to 4% from 3.95% the previous day, while the number of recovered remained at 120,400.

Italy approves decree on personal data for new contact tracking application (01:26 pm HK)

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s cabinet has approved a decree covering the use of personal data for a virus-tracking application that the government has said it expects to introduce in the coming weeks. Users will receive “clear and transparent” indications of how their personal data will be used before activating the application, which will be called Immuni.

SocGen records losses (01:19 pm HK)

Société Générale SA registered a loss in the first quarter, as the bank reserved 820 million euros (US $ 890 million) for delinquent loans and its stock operators suffered a great impact due to market volatility.

Income from the equity trading and hedge fund services business fell 99% to 9 million euros in the first quarter, the French bank said Thursday. The bank recorded a net loss of 326 million euros.

Thailand to begin easing emergency measures on May 3 (01:14 pm HK)

Thailand will begin easing emergency virus measures on May 3 to allow some companies to restart operations, according to Taweesilp Witsanuyotin, spokesman for the Covid-19 center in Thailand.

LA will be the first major city in the US offering large-scale Covid testing (12:25 pm HK)

The City of Los Angeles will offer free Covid-19 tests to all county residents, regardless of their symptoms, making it the first major city in the US in offering large-scale testing.

UK evaluates closure measures, highlights second wave risk (12:00 pm HK)

The UK government is weighing options to ease the restrictions, but with the number of deaths still on the rise, authorities warn that these will not be removed any time soon.

Health authorities warn that the virus can last until a vaccine is found, so the threat of a second wave of infections is forcing ministers to act cautiously in lifting the isolation measures. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the example from Germany, where new cases of Covid-19 increased after some restrictions on social distancing were relaxed, showed the risk facing the UK.

China and South Korea relax border controls for business trips (11:58 am HK)

China and South Korea have agreed to ease quarantine requirements for some business travelers, Beijing’s first move to revive essential economic activities disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ridesharing startup Ola introduces fleet of super-sanitized cars in Sydney (11:50 am HK)

Ridesharing startup Ola will begin testing a new category, Ola Pro, in Sydney on Thursday, which offers rides on a fleet of super-sanitized cars for those seeking increased hygiene and safety during the pandemic for an additional US fee. $ 4.50 per trip.

The Bangalore-based company said the new category was intended to provide “greater peace of mind.” The cars are equipped with a transparent plastic barrier that separates the driver and passengers. Vehicles are disinfected after each trip by the driver and professionally every week.

China Air passenger volume could drop 66.8% on Labor Day holiday (11:06 am HK)

The average daily volume of air passengers may drop to approximately 580,000 on the upcoming Labor Day holiday from May 1 to 5, Yu Biao, director of the transportation department of the Civil Aviation Administration, said in a press conference. .

Japan’s Abe to extend virus emergency measures through June, according to Nikkei (10:25 am HK)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has extended the national state of emergency on the coronavirus by one month, national media reported, even as some nations begin to lift the restrictions. The Nikkei newspaper said the final decision will be made after an expert meeting on Friday and would extend the current statement, which runs until May 6.

Gilead manager says more than 50,000 Remdesivir treatments are ready to ship (10:05 am HK)

Gilead Sciences Inc. chief executive Daniel O’Day said there are more than 50,000 of the company’s Covid-19 experimental therapy treatments, packaged in vials and ready to ship as soon as the drug is cleared for emergency use by American regulators.

He made the comments in an interview hours after the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, said that a trial of the drug in the United States met the overall goal, helping patients recover faster.

Trump says response to China’s virus is linked to wishing him to lose (09:36 am HK)

President Donald Trump said he believes China is determined to see him lose the November election due to Beijing’s response to the coronavirus.

Trump, in an Oval Office interview with . published Wednesday night, provided no evidence to support his claim, but said he was considering various ways to punish the Chinese government, which he blamed for allowing the virus to spread by all the world.

UK to send virus test kits to 100,000 people to track spread (09:16 am HK)

The coronavirus home testing program will track the spread of the community across the UK, the Health Ministry said in a statement. The Real-time Community Transmission Assessment Program (REACT-1) will invite 100,000 randomly selected individuals from 315 local authorities in England to provide nose and throat swabs.

Musk denounces “fascist” orders that jeopardize Tesla results (08:37 am HK)

Elon Musk starred in another emotional call for results from Tesla Inc., criticizing house arrest orders, which jeopardized the automaker’s results.

“This is fascist. This is not democratic, this is not freedom, “said the chief executive after reporting on Tesla’s first earnings at the beginning of the year.

Florida to begin reopening parts of the state (6:16 am HK)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he plans to start reopening the state on May 4, which will allow restaurants and retail stores in most areas to resume business with certain limitations. The first phase will exclude Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, the three most populous in the state and most affected by the virus.

Movie theaters and bars will be closed for the time being across the state, where 21.5 million people live. Schools will continue to use distance education.

Powell says more measures are needed to protect the US economy. (6:05 am HK)

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell urged politicians to introduce more fiscal stimuli to protect the US economy and warned of a weak recovery even after the pandemic passes.

“Economic activity is likely to drop at an unprecedented rate in the second quarter,” Powell said at a video news conference on Wednesday. “It may be that the economy needs more support from all of us if the recovery is to be solid.”

