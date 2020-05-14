Juan Roig, last March.Monica Torres

Juan Roig has decided to multiply his investment for various economic and social projects to help alleviate the crisis caused by the coronavirus. One of those projects is dedicated to entrepreneurs. The president of Mercadona, 70 years old, has multiplied his annual contribution by five and will inject 10 million in Lanzadera in order to “activate the entrepreneurial ecosystem and be able to support more entrepreneurs,” as Javier Jiménez, CEO of the business accelerator.

These 10 million for Lanzadera are part of the 70 million from Roig’s salary as head of the supermarket chain and from the dividends that the Valencian businessman has decided to reinvest to reactivate the Valencian and national economy, as well as in social and social work. patronage, as reported by Europa Press from company sources.

The purpose of the investment in Lanzadera is threefold: on the one hand, to support those people with an “entrepreneurial spirit”, with or without a project idea, with special attention to those affected by the pandemic, who could receive aid (“an award “, Jiménez has said) of up to 4,000 euros; on the other, boost support and loans for the development and launch of mature projects; and finally, attract more investors, large companies and corporations, to form a large business hub of startups in La Marina de Valencia.

“This is not the time to stop, but to accelerate,” said Jiménez at the Lanzadera headquarters, whose façade falls on the waters of the port. The aim is to increase the number of startups that receive support from this initiative. Now there are 150, and the people in charge of the Shuttle want to reach 200 this year and 300 in 2021. The 10 million euros that Roig will contribute are added to the income for other concepts that the accelerator receives, so that in 2020 the total budget will exceed 16 million.

Among the advanced innovations, the incorporation of two phases into the Lanzadera program stands out: Start, aimed at people who want to seek new opportunities, as well as projects in the first phases; and Scale, focused on companies that have been growing on a large scale and need new goals, close an investment round or go international.

In addition, Lanzadera will be in charge of prescribing to entrepreneurs who request to participate in the program what phase they best fit in, as well as the type of help that will be given. The selected startups will be able to receive from grants of 4,000 euros – 1,000 euros a month to take the first steps in a project – to financing worth 500,000 euros, 300,000 euros more than they had been contributing. There will also be the option for entrepreneurs from outside the Valencian Community to be able to carry out part of the program online, via the Internet.

Since its creation in 2013, Lanzadera has supported around 400 startups, providing € 15 million in loan financing. Together, they have managed to generate more than 1,000 direct jobs, as well as external investment of more than 50 million euros.

In total, Roig will allocate to the company his remuneration of 9.7 million euros in 2019 (4.6 million euros after deducting taxes), as well as the dividend received on account of the 2018 results of the Valencian chain (65 millions of euros).

Last year Mercadona distributed a dividend of 130 million euros in charge of 2018 results, of which 65 million euros correspond to Roig through its equity company Inmo Alameda, which has a 50.66% stake in Mercadona, and in which it also renounced the dividend (2.4 million euros).

Both Roig and his wife, Mercadona’s vice president, Hortensia Herrero, owners of 80% of Mercadona, dedicate part of their assets to patronage and reinvest a significant part of the dividends and their personal assets, 50 million euros in 2019, to through the ‘Legacy Project’ in its different initiatives (Entrepreneurship, Training, Sport, Entertainment, Art and Culture), with the forecast of reaching 76 million for this year. Of these almost 70 million euros correspond to Roig and the rest to his wife.

The same sources have indicated that this figure could rise, taking into account, for example, Roig’s investment in the Valencia Arena, whose works are expected to start in June, or after it was learned that the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation, an entity chaired by himself, has doubled aid to the members of the FER 2020 Project and earmarked more than 800,000 additional euros from their personal assets to motivate athletes to face the challenge of covid-19.

Mercadona’s 90,000 employees have received 384 million euros, of which 340 million euros come from the distribution of benefits in 2019, when they earned 623 million euros (+ 5%) and another 44 million euros for the premium due to the health crisis of the covid-19, according to sources from the company to Europa Press.

