Juan Carlos Bazalar returns to fight a tough battle against a deadly disease. Years ago, he defeated stomach cancer. Now, you will have to face the dreaded coronavirus. As confirmed by the former player of Alianza Lima and Universitario de Deportes, he tested positive for COVID-19. The now-technical manager of the Credicoop San Román Sports Club went through that test at the Inca Manco Cápac international airport in Juliaca.

As reported by the Carlos Monge Medrano Hospital in a press release, several members of the Puno campus had tested positive for coronavirus. One of them was Juan Carlos Bazalar. This is how the popular ‘Juanca’ told it:

“Today (Thursday, March 12) we were about to return from Juliaca to Lima on a humanitarian flight with part of the Credicoop San Román campus, where we had rapid tests. Giving positive 12 members to Covid-19, including myself, “Bazalar wrote on his official Twitter account.

In the same publication, Juan Carlos Bazalar expressed his confidence that he will once again come out on top of this ordeal that fate presents him. “Right now we are isolated and ready to start the 14 days as the protocol indicates. Full of faith and hope, once again I have to get ahead, and I am sure that it will be so with the blessing of God. Yes you can ”, expressed the national coach.

I was going for another promotion

This year, Juan Carlos Bazalar was announced as the new coach of the Credicoop San Román Sports Club, a team that had great expectations in his work. As it is remembered, ‘Juanca’ has two Peru Cup titles: in 2018 he achieved promotion with Pirata FC and 20189 did the same with Carlos Stein.

