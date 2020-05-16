A Japanese experiment used paint to show how easily germs and viruses can spread in restaurants when only one person is infected, in this case by coronavirus.

The Japanese experiment, carried out by the NHK television channel, used paint to represent a "virus" and to show how easily infections can spread through communal facilities.

One of the ten participants was chosen to be ‘infected’ and fluorescent paint was applied to their palms.

The NHK video shows participants enjoying a 30-minute buffet before a blue light turns on, revealing just how far the ‘virus’ had spread.

The special light showed how easily a virus can spread in common items, since the paint had spread throughout an individual’s restaurant.

Additionally, the paint was found on other people’s hands and dishes throughout the room, demonstrating how quickly and easily a virus can pass from one person to another.

People were surprised when the blue light came on, realizing that the paint had spread to their hands and onto their plates without their knowledge.

Also, the paint was applied to the palms of man to show how cough can spread to surfaces, demonstrating the importance of handwashing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan has had 16,049 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 678 deaths. More than 4.3 million cases of Covid-19 have been recorded worldwide, including at least 297,000 deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

This is what the experts say

While these types of experiments are not new, John Nicholls, a clinical professor of pathology at the University of Hong Kong, said they demonstrate how quickly a virus can spread, especially when handwashing is not done.

“What the video showed is that it will spread to surfaces and people very efficiently”, Nicholls told CNN, «And I think it really highlights the need for what people have said about hand hygiene to stop the spread of the disease. “

However, Nicholls said the situation is “artificial” because so much emphasis is placed on playing alone.

For his part, Kentaro Iwata, an infectious disease specialist at Kobe University, agreed.

“The experiment just described the possibility of spread by contact, and that is not proof of what happened, so the distinction must be made clearly between what could happen and what happened.”Iwata told CNN.

Finally, both experts said that the experiment is a good way to show the importance of hand washing.

For the sake of science, Nicholls said it would be even more effective to see the experiment performed after the “infected” person washes their hands for five, then ten, seconds.

“Therefore, the general public has an idea of ​​the mechanism of how much the use of handwashing can actually reduce the transmission of potentially infectious material”Nicholls said.

