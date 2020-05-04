The Japanese government will today make an analysis of the special measures adopted to prevent an extension of COVID-19 amid versions that point to an extension of the current state of sanitary emergency until May 31.

The alert has been in force since April 7, initially for the Tokyo metropolitan area and six other prefectures, although it was later extended to the entire country, when the contagion cases had exceeded 9,000.

The latest official balance indicates that 15,057 people have been infected in Japan since the first case, which emerged in mid-January, and 510 people have died from COVID-19.

The alert was initially scheduled to end next Wednesday, but in recent hours, various local media, citing unidentified official sources, have pointed to the possibility that it will extend until May 31.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called a press conference for 18.00 local time (09.00 GMT) in which he will announce his assessment of these special measures and is expected to confirm the extension of the state of sanitary emergency.

The application of this alert in Japan is left to the local and regional authorities, who have adopted a series of concrete measures according to the level of contagion.

In Tokyo, a city of about 14 million, 4,568 cases have been reported and 145 people have died, according to the latest figures. Only yesterday, 91 people were infected, although the daily record of 201 was recorded on April 17.

When Abe announced the state of emergency, he said the goal was to reduce interpersonal contact by 70 to 80%.

The measures applied in the case of Tokyo involve the closure of restaurants and bars from 8 pm, the cancellation of massive and cultural sporting events, the closure of places with large crowds and theaters, museums and gyms.

But Tokyoites can still freely leave their home, with the recommendation that they avoid it as much as possible, and continue to have the opportunity to exercise on the street, with calls to maintain a corresponding distance from other people.

As part of these measures, the Japanese authorities maintain the ban on entry into the country for dozens of nations and is asking Japanese citizens to only travel to those places if absolutely necessary.

