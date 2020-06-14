“The vaccine is the only definitive solution for COVID-19.” These were the words of Roberto Speranza, Minister of Health of Italy, to the country’s Council of Ministers after reaching an agreement with the pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca to obtain 400 million vaccines against coronavirus. The British company is already preparing doses of the treatment in parallel to the research work carried out by the University of Oxford. The estimated date for the completion of the studies is September of the same year. The vaccine will be produced by the transalpine company Advent-Irbm, founded in 2009 in Pomezia, in the Lazio region.

Since the virus began to plague all regions of the world relentlessly, all health authorities have been clear about it: Only with an effective vaccine or treatment will it be possible to return to normal. And the race to achieve it is being tireless, with laboratories and medical institutions from every corner of the planet looking for a solution that should be accessible to the general population. Speranza was quite clear on this last point: the 400 million doses will be “destined for the entire European population”. “I will always consider (the vaccine) a global public good, a right of all, not the privilege of a few,” he continued.

Oxford University Vaccine

This good news, however, mainly depends on the research of the University of Oxford coming to fruition.. According to Walter Ricciardi, a member of the Executive Committee of the World Health Organization and advisor to Speranza, the work of the British institution is the most advanced in the world, although it has not yet reached the standards required for its mass distribution.

The Oxford vaccine has already gone through different stages: from macaque testing to injection into just over 1,000 healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 55 (several researchers also participated in the control group). Now, in Phase 3, the bet has been multiplied by 10: 5,000 volunteers from Great Britain and another 5,000 in Brazil are testing the effectiveness of the treatment. The results are expected to be positive.