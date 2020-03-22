Coronavirus: Italy recorded 651 deaths in the last 24 hours and the total balance is close to 5,500

Italy accounted for this Sunday 5,476 deaths, 651 more in just 24 hours, The head of Civil Protection, Angelo Borrelli, reported this Sunday in his daily bulletin.

According to the authorities, the new infections were 3,957, for a total of 46,638 people currently infected (The number of total infections in the country since the outbreak was detected in late February amounts to 59,138 people).

The cured were 952, for a total of 7,024.

Today’s death toll is lower than Saturday’s, when the record was recorded in one day with 793 deaths.

Total, the death toll rose today to 5,476 deaths.

“Today’s numbers are lower compared to yesterday’s. We hope that these numbers can be confirmed in the coming days. But we must not let our guard down and we must continue to respect the indications and the isolation measures imposed ”, Borrelli pointed out.

Sunday’s figures suggest that Strict containment measures imposed around the northern epicenter of the crisis near Milan on March 8 may be beginning to pay off.

Almost 84 percent of infections were registered in three regions, all in the north: the Lombardy, the most affected, the Piedmont and the Emilia Romagna, detailed the president of the Higher Health Council, Franco Locatelli.

Lombardy, of 10 million inhabitants, officially recorded 55.5 percent of COVID-19 deaths on Sunday. It also reported that 30.4 percent of new infections occurred in the region, which accounts for two-thirds of deaths since the start of the pandemic.

There is also 18 doctors killed by Covid-19 since the epidemic began, reported the National Federation of Surgeons and Dentists. Of these, 15 are from Lombardy.

This very Sunday the National Institute of Health reported that there are 4,826 toilets infected by the coronavirus, which implies that they are approximately 9 percent of the total affected (53,578, according to official data on Saturday).

Italy is the country with the highest number of deaths in the world with coronavirus, after overtaking China last Thursday, which has lived the last three days without a single infection locally.

To contain this pandemic, the Italian Government has been implementing progressive isolation measures and on Saturday it went one step further by interrupting until April 3 all productive activities, except those that are essential, such as medical care, agri-food, logistics and energy.

Supermarkets, pharmacies, parapharmacies, tobacconists and kiosks will remain open, banking, postal, insurance and public services like transportation. This new measure will take effect on Monday and the intention is to further limit contacts between people so that the virus does not continue to spread.

Further, lThe Italian authorities announced this Sunday that As of this very moment, all travel by public and private transport is prohibited, even in the same municipality of residence if it is not justified.

The measures are exempt from the measure proven job needs, emergencies, or health displacement, explains the joint ordinance of the Ministries of Health and the Interior, collected by the Italian news agency ADNKronos.

The measure aims to prevent a new “exodus” to southern Italy and, more generically, reduce trips away from home, explained the Undersecretary of Interior, Carlo Sibilia.

For its part, the Lombardy region announced new containment actions on Saturday to stop this virus and among them are the prohibition of doing sports, which is allowed if it is done individually in the rest of the country, or fines of up to 5,000 euros for those who meet in public places.