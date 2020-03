Italy exceeded 10,000 deaths caused by the new coronavirus this Saturday, with 889 new deaths in the last 24 hours, announced on Saturday the Civil Protection service.

With 10,023 deaths, Italy is the country with the highest case fatality rate in the world for the coronavirus.

It has so far registered 92,472 cases, although the contagion is decreasing: + 8.3% on Thursday, + 7.4% on Friday and + 6.9% this Saturday.