Sport has entered fully into politics with the health crisis caused by the coronavirus. If until now the general tone, with some exceptions, was that athletes did not usually comment on matters of public management, The pandemic has spurred many to post their assessments on social media.

The last to do so was Francisco Alarcón ‘Isco’. The Real Madrid player wanted to step up in the last few hours after a great controversy was generated for having liked a rapper Rayden’s tweet in which he presented his “new acquisition”, a shirt with the well-known acronym ACAB but a new meaning: ‘All Cayetanos All Bastards’ (‘All Cayetans are bastards’).

The Malaga midfielder wanted to respond this Thursday to all those who have criticized him, clarifying that “I am not green, nor red, nor orange, nor blue … I am just another Spaniard. Disappointed, tired and worried in the face of such an unusual situation like this, terrified of the number of victims this pandemic has caused. My opinion, if anyone is interested, is that it is time for politicians (whatever party they are) to be united. With these attitudes, none represents me. It is time to be responsible. “

Gabriel Rufián, ERC spokesman in Congress, intervened in the controversy generated. On his Twitter account he published two images with news of Isco’s tweet and another of the Aston Villa goalkeeper and former Spanish international Pepe Reina, who posted an image of the protests that have taken place in recent weeks in different parts of the Spanish geography accompanied of the text “Ah, well, it seems that little people have gone out into the street, right?”. “The 1st liked an anti-fascist tweet. The 2nd wrote a tweet supporting a fascist demonstration. This is how it works,” Rufián wrote, criticizing what he considered to be different biases between the two reports.

Also in the field of football, and repeatedly, the Portuguese Luis Figo has spoken. The former Real Madrid and Barça used his Twitter account in the middle of the month to criticize the management of the de-escalation plan: “Today is the day of the pool to know which communities go to the next phase, but nobody knows what criteria must be met! Who decides? It is said that Madrid will go to phase 0.5 … But before there was a phase 0.5? This is a fucking ruin. ” And this week, as a result of the resignations in the Civil Guard caused by the dismissal of Diego Pérez de los Cobos, he published a new message that read: “There are three now! Interference? Renewal? Political interest? The controversy is already served “

Today is the day of the pool to find out which communities are going through the next phase but nobody knows what criteria must be met !!! who decides? It is said that Madrid will go to phase 0.5 but before there was phase 0.5? Esto # estoesunaputaruina – Luís Figo (@LuisFigo) May 15, 2020

Nor can the striker be missing from this list Roberto Soldado. The former madridista has always been very active on social networks and especially with the most controversial issues. This recent health crisis has also helped him to be the protagonist of the occasional crossroads of messages with several followers. Among his most recent messages, an image supporting the Civil Guard after the famous and controversial dismissal of the director general by Minister Grande Marlaska. Also one in which Ironically he pointed out that “we are going to enjoy the time they have left a lot, I have no doubt”, responding to an image that highlighted the 4 years of investiture that the current government has.

This Wednesday was the tennis player and director of the Mutua Madrid Open, Feliciano López, who spoke about the controversial session of control of the Government in Congress, during which the PP deputy Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo called the father of the second vice president, Pablo Iglesias, a “terrorist”. “Excuse my absolute ignorance, the FRAP carried out terrorist actions back in the years 1973-75? I was not born yet and if we add to this that I am a posh-tennis player-silly-subsidized-illiterate, I am sure you will understand my question. Thank you” Toledo wrote on Twitter. Previously he referred to the agreement signed between the Government and EH Bildu for the repeal of the 2012 labor reform as a “pact with a party that dirties the Congress of Deputies with its mere presence.”

Excuse my absolute ignorance, did the FRAP carry out terrorist actions back in the years 1973-75? I was not born yet and if we add to this that I am a posh-tennis player-silly-subsidized-illiterate I am sure you will understand my question. Thank you – Feliciano López (@feliciano_lopez) May 27, 2020

There have also been those who have given their opinions in the world of golf. Especially Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño, player of the European Tour who this Wednesday responded to a tweet by the Minister of Equality Irene Montero, who said the following: “Cayetana’s freedom to say her miseries exists thanks to those like Javier Iglesias who played the type for democracy when doing it cost torture, jail or life. For Spain they are heroes and heroines but the Marchioness must be more than Billy the Kid “. “Karlita, Vladimir Jr., Fidelcito! Go sit with grandfather Javier to tell you some frapista story!” Replied the man from Madrid.. Days before, he photographed himself wearing a shirt with the motto # VeteYaSánchez. “Mine has already reached me, and you? Make your order at veteyasanchez.es, it is for a great cause,” said the attached message.