Bernie Ecclestone, who was the ‘boss’ of Formula 1 until the arrival of Liberty Media, is convinced that the Covid-19 coronavirus is the greatest “threat” that the Great Circus has had to face throughout its history.

At the moment, there are eight Grand Prix that have been postponed or even canceled … and Canada could be the next to fall. Bernie Ecclestone has been asked if the coronavirus is the toughest threat F1 has ever had, and their response is emphatic.

“Yes, it is,” says Ecclestone, in an interview for The Daily Mail. “It takes about six months to fix this pandemic and, even if the problem is extinguished, it will not be easy for Formula 1 to compete,” he continues.

“It is not like planting a seed, there are many things you must do. You have to make promoters risk organizing events without knowing if they are going to attract the public or not. People generally plan what they are going to do, they do not wake up one day and they say go to Silverstone or wherever. ”

“And even if all of that is in order, then you need participants. And the next question is: Will they be alive and well? A small team like Williams has staff and bills to pay, and it’s not easy for them if they don’t get their income of racing, “he adds.

It should be remembered that the British octogenarian has been linked to a possible F1 ‘buyback’ to the downside, taking advantage of the coronavirus crisis. Additionally, Bernie recently advised category leaders to cancel the 2020 season.

On the other hand, Ecclestone recalls how he tried to solve problems when he was at the forefront of the premier motorsport category.

“In the old days, when people didn’t have such a large staff and they had problems, I always rescued them. It gave them time to pay me back, or sometimes we even forgot to collect it. Now it’s a different scale,” he says. Ecclestone to conclude.

