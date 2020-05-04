A massive wave of coronavirus infections is affecting the massive US prison population, even as officials begin to open up their economies, saying the disease has stalled.

Maimi World /Afp

A prison in Marion, Ohio has become the most intensely infected institution in the entire country, with more than 80 percent of its nearly 2,500 inmates and 175 employees on top of that, testing positive for COVID-19.

Deaths from coronavirus are on the rise in prisons and correctional facilities across the country, and officials have few options: they cannot force adequate distance in crowded cells and face a shortage of medical personnel and personal protective equipment everywhere.

The threat to the massive US prison population of 2.3 million people was seen last week with the death of Andrea Circle Bear, a 30-year-old Native American woman from South Dakota.

Pregnant when she was admitted to a Texas federal prison in March on drug charges, she soon fell ill with the disease and was put on a respirator and delivered by cesarean section.

She remained on the ventilator and died weeks later.

Time bomb

Riots over inadequate protection and slow responses from prison authorities have already taken place in Washington and Kansas state jails.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 outbreaks among prison officials have made institutions even more difficult to manage.

On Thursday, at the understaffed and understaffed Lansing Correctional Center in Kansas, 15-year-old prison guard David Carter resigned and said it was better to go without pay than to risk your health and that of your family. .

“I can no longer be associated with a facility that is a time bomb,” he said in a letter of resignation.

Low priority

Due to the hodgepodge of the prison administration: Federal, state and local authorities have their own, and many are run by private for-profit companies, testing and reporting has been random.

Covid Prison Data, a group of experts in criminal justice and university data, says that according to public reports, 13,436 inmates and 5,312 corrections across the country have tested positive for coronavirus.

But many states, and the federal prison system, have done only a small amount of testing. Five of the 50 states do not even report data.

Prisons occupied eight slots in The New York Times compilation of the top 10 infected institutions, with the Marion Correctional Institution at the top.

The reasons are clear: prison populations are denser and more difficult to separate than nursing homes and cruise ships, two institutions most affected by the disease.

They also operate at lower levels of hygiene, and large numbers of inmates have pre-existing conditions.

And, so far, they have been a low priority for officials fighting the pandemic.

There is no option to close prisons. / ROBYN BECK The watchtower of the Terminal Island Federal Prison near Los Angeles, where nearly 60 percent of the inmate population tested positive for COVID-19

The numbers released last week show the depth of the problem.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons, which has 152,000 inmates and 36,000 employees, found outbreaks in more than half of its 122 facilities.

However, fewer than 3,000 tests have been administered, with 1,842 prisoners and 343 employees testing positive, and 36 inmate deaths.

On Thursday alone, the office reported three deaths at Terminal Island’s low-security prison near Los Angeles, where about 60 percent of the population of approximately 1,050 inmates have tested positive.

Prison Office director Michael Carvajal complained about the shortage of test supplies and said quarantine remains difficult.

“We do not have the option of closing our doors, or choosing who or when someone is sent to our custody,” he said Wednesday.

It’s hell

The situation is even less clear in state jails, which have the majority of the country’s prison population.

Some states like Ohio are now moving fast with testing and publishing data. Others are doing little.

An indicator of potential scope: CoreCivic, a private company that operates dozens of prisons across the country, evaluated the 2,725 inmates and staff at its Trousdale Turner facility in Tennessee, and found 1,299 inmates and 50 positive employees, nearly all no symptoms.

Prison advocacy groups say little has been done at the state and federal levels to release prisoners who are not violent or whose terms were nearing completion, which could lower their risk of infection and create more space in installations.

Of more than 10,000 in Kansas prisons, “only six inmates have been released. Six, ”said public defender Heather Cessna.

Brian Miller, an officer at Marion Prison, warned this week that the situation would only worsen.

Miller, struggling to speak as he recovers from his own coronavirus attack, said in a conference call that, with so many ill, they don’t have enough staff to clean the facility and manage the inmates.

Prisons only offer a risk payment of an additional $ 1.85 per hour, “less than Starbucks,” he noted.

“Things are beyond the breaking point at this facility,” he said. “Right now it’s hell.”