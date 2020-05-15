Carlos Navarrete Aguirre, deputy of the Social Meeting Party (PES) asked to resume activities in the State Congress since he said that the coronavirus (Covid-19) is not serious and is cured by drinking cinnamon tea.

“There are honest doctors on social networks who say that the Covid-19 is not as serious as advertised and They even said that drinking cinnamon tea in the morning, at noon and at night, the virus died in the throat, “said the deputy.

Navarrete Aguirre also considered that the protection and distancing measures they violate the fundamental rights of the Sonorans.

“How many more days will our people be repressed, let’s go out there, Comrade Filemón, I invite you to any municipality to tell me where the sick are, I invite anyone, we go anywhere, people do not know any sick, how sad the situation we are living“, said.

The legislator pointed out? that he has visited hospitals in the center of the country that look empty, minimizing the ethical problem that the pandemic has unleashed.

Also critical? the one who industries and companies suspend activities, by ensuring that what kills people is fear and not the coronavirus.

However, despite the fact that the deputy of the Social Encounter Party (PES), asserts that in the electoral district that he heads, there are no cases of the aforementioned disease, the Ministry of Health has so far counted 21 infections in the local 7th district.

“There are no sick people in my district, thank God, I feel that there are no sick people, but I repeat again, the storm That was perfect, the weather changes, spring, we have been sick all the time, our head hurts, it gives us fever, it sends us to bed for three days, people cannot be blamed for having COVID-19 when they come to a hospital with fever, ”he said.

