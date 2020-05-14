Washington, United States

The droplets Saliva generated during speech can remain airborne in an enclosed space for more than ten minutes, according to a study published Wednesday, highlighting the likely role of this mechanism in the spread of the new coronavirus.

The spread of Sars-Cov-2 by coughing and sneezing is widely known, but when we talk we also project droplets Invisible saliva that may contain viral particles. The smaller they are, the longer they remain suspended in the air, while the heavier ones, due to the effect of gravity, will fall faster to the ground.

Transmission through expired air is well studied for viruses such as measles, which is one of the most contagious and known and is able to lodge in microscopic drops, but researchers are still trying to quantify this type of transmission for the virus that causes the COVID-19.

Researchers from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) had a person repeat the phrase “stay healthy” out loud for 25 seconds in a closed box. In the experiment, a laser projected onto the box illuminated the drops, allowing them to be seen and counted.

The drops remained in the air for an average of 12 minutes.

Considering the known concentration of coronavirus in saliva, scientists estimate that speaking aloud can generate the equivalent per minute of more than 1,000 contaminated drops capable of staying airborne for 8 minutes or more in an enclosed space.

“This direct visualization demonstrates how normal speech generates droplets in the air that can remain suspended for tens of minutes or more and are capable of transmitting disease in confined spaces,” the researchers concluded.

In a paper published in the NEJM magazine in April, the same team had found that speaking less loudly produced relatively fewer drops.

Confirm the level of contagion Sars-Cov-2 Speaking and not only by droplets of saliva falling on switches, ramps or door handles will help to scientifically justify the use of the mask, now recommended in many countries, and to explain the high contagion of the virus.

