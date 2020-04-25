For Ziraldo, 87, the coronavirus is something so mysterious that it could yield a good story for Turma do Pererê. He spoke to state by email and left a message for the confined crazy people, who are making art and scare their parents.

Thousands of crazy boys are trapped at home and full of ideas of mischief. What would you say to these children?

Make a surprise for your parents: behave (laughs). I just want to see!

Without space to play freely, the imagination runs wild. What is the importance of imagination and fantasy for childhood?

Children have a very large and fertile imagination. They invent incredible things with fantastic speed to fill their heads – especially the 8 year old boys, the age of the Crazy Boy. Children are the veins of the world.

How can stories help little ones right now?

The coronavirus is such a mysterious thing that we can make up a lot of stories about it. I know it is pretentious, but I have a great desire to make an adventure of Turma do Pererê around the coronavirus. I still don’t know what it would be like, but I’m going to give the group a mission: liquidate the coronavirus. This is quite appetizing for the child because he keeps thinking: if I had it in my hand, how would I end it? She thinks she can beat the coronavirus and she wins, right? I think it’s a good enemy for a comic book. But I don’t know if I can make this story, sometimes it doesn’t come out.

How do you imagine children will get out of this pandemic?

These children will grow up and become, like me, grandparents. And then they will tell their grandchildren: boys, I was there! They will tell the truth or they will invent because grandfather has this advantage: he tells the story as he wants (laughs). I will be old, very old, but today’s children, when they are 87 years old, will remember this pandemic that goes through life only once. It is almost a privilege to have lived this adventure. I don’t know how it will end, but it will be exciting for you to remember that you were there. How I heard my grandfather tell about the Spanish Flu season.

Did you imagine that we would live something like this?

Yes, I imagined that something remarkable would happen over that time, because there is always a lot that history records. This is typically a case that history will remember forever. There will always be talk of the coronavirus pandemic. So, you who are living pay attention: you are a witness to a historical fact.

See too:

Coronavirus: how to avoid misinformation in the midst of the covid-19 infodemia

.