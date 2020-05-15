After two months of confinement, increased daily activity it is still done at home, with the family. The desire, responsibility and humor of the first days are giving way to tiredness, boredom. Sensations that are normal, but you have to continue. Psychology experts affirm that human beings need mental strength to face the unpleasant and stressful moment that surrounds us. Currently, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, there are still many issues to resolve. However, and according to their evaluations, everything can be learned if instead of denying or fleeing, we seek something that motivates us. The objective: to project restlessness in productive activities.

“We like habits. However, we now live in a state of uncertainty. Structuring our day to day is the best rule to better cope with family confinement. We are able to make this experience an opportunity that allows us to grow and report different and positive things to us ”, affirms Julio A. Díaz, a psychologist from Ourense.

Who has not said at some point: “Work takes me all day,” “I hardly play with my children,” “I need time to study,” or “I see little of my partner.” Many of these purposes can materialize in the time it takes to return to the new normal. “We can take up projects that we had left behind, such as learning new things, painting, finishing a book … You have to set realistic goals, not mask reality. You also have to allow yourself to get excited. We must spend about 30 minutes a day listening to ourselves and accepting our fears and thoughts. Sharing with loved ones or resorting to relaxation techniques will allow tensions to be released and emotional ventilation will result, ”explains Díaz.

Based on the statements of the experts, it is essential to be excited about something and think about the future, plan activities, trips, excursions, meals with friends … “This will restore confidence and allow us to see beyond the fear of contagion. Trusting that good things will come makes people and their surroundings optimistic. Let’s listen to music or carefully prepare recipes that will delight the inhabitants of the house ”, explains the psychologist.

“Let’s take care of our diet, activity and rest. You can keep a daily record and the next morning review the execution and write the reasons for maintaining these habits, “adds José María Villarmea, consultant in personal productivity. “You have to turn around the priorities and the purpose of life. Take a piece of paper and answer about each area of ​​your life: How am I doing it? What am I doing well and want to maintain? What would be the ideal of this part of my life? And what do I have to change to get it? We can instill ourselves to start courses or resume pending studies to continue cultivating. We will feel fulfilled as long as we have to stay at home ”, Villarmea proposes.

“Erroneously, the human being usually shields himself at work when there are aspects of his life that he does not control or do not go as he wishes. Today more than ever, we have the opportunity to take care of our health and that of others ”, Díaz returns.

Villarmea provides some keys to make your stay at home more bearable and dynamic:

Make a quadrant with various tasks for everything a day: crafts with the children, rest, watch television or have activity on social networks and follow the news. Separate the precise hours – whenever feasible – per day to meet the Laboral obligations, that is, teleworking.Moments for cleaning and laundry, redecorating and tidying the house and exercise routines, are very important and will make it possible to disconnect and get involved in something that at the end will produce a feeling of success and pleasure. mood can also recover at home. Nail painting, combing, waxing, even cutting the hair of the couple and children, will be moments to share and make the other feel better. Today tanning is achieved on the balcony or terrace. The sun will add the vitamin and the necessary benefits for specific moments of the day.

“The rest in which the eye falls on things and beings and that discovers the near and the horizon, has always frightened tyrants, slaves, volunteers and barbarians,” says David Hernández de la Fuente in The school of leisure: free time and ancient philosophy. Experts in the field strive to help people maintain, as far as possible, their stability and mental order. Despite the relative confinement, the brain and organism are still active. These days are enough for boredom, relaxation, personal knowledge and the increase – despite the physical distance – in attention to the rest.

