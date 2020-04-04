Li Wenliang, the Chinese doctor who warned of the new coronavirus, died of the virus in February at age 34. His death was shocking not only because of his role in publicizing the emerging epidemic, but also because of his age, as young people do not have a great risk of dying from COVID-19.

Is it possible that Li died because, as a doctor who spent a lot of time near seriously ill patients who had contracted COVID-19, became infected with such a high load? After all, although he was one of the first young doctors to die after being closely and frequently exposed to the virus, unfortunately it was not the last.

The importance of viral load is being ignored in the coronavirus dialogue. As with any other poison, viruses are generally more dangerous in large numbers. Small initial exposures often lead to mild or asymptomatic infections, while larger doses can be lethal.

From a policy perspective, we must consider that perhaps not all coronavirus exposures are the same. Entering a building where a coronavirus-infected person was once is not as dangerous as sitting next to that infected person during an hour-long train ride.

That may seem self-evident, but many people are not making that distinction. We should focus more on avoiding infections with large viral loads.

Both large and small amounts of the virus can reproduce within our cells and cause serious illness in vulnerable people, such as immunocompromised people. However, in healthy people, the immune system responds as soon as it perceives a virus growing inside. Recovery depends on what is fastest: viral spread or immune activation.

Virus experts know that viral load affects how severe the disease will be. In labs, mice that get a low viral load kill it and recover, while the same virus with a higher load ends up killing them. Sensitivity to viral load has been observed in all common acute viral infections that have been studied in laboratory animals, including coronaviruses.

Humans also show a sensitivity to viral load. There are volunteers who have allowed themselves to be exposed to low or high doses of relatively benign viruses that cause colds or diarrhea. Low-dose recipients have rarely developed visible signs of infection, while high-dose recipients generally experience more severe infections and symptoms..

It would be unethical to manipulate viral loads experimentally in humans for the study of a pathogen as serious as coronavirus, but there is evidence that the size of the burden is also important in the human coronavirus. For example, during the 2003 SARS outbreak in Hong Kong, one patient infected many others who lived in the same apartment unit, killing 19 people. The spread of the infection is believed to be caused by viral particles in the air that spread throughout the unit from the building where the first patient’s apartment was located.. As a result of increased viral exposure, neighbors who lived in the same building not only became infected more frequently, but were also more likely to die. In contrast, the more distant neighbors, still infected, suffered less.

Low-load infections can even help activate the immune system, protecting it from exposures with higher loads in the future.. Before the invention of vaccines, physicians frequently intentionally infected healthy people with measles pustule fluid. The resulting low-load infections were unpleasant, but they could generally survive, and that prevented worse infections when those people were later exposed to uncontrolled amounts of measles.

Despite evidence of the importance of viral load, many of the epidemiological models used to inform policy during this pandemic have ignored it. That is an error.

People should be very careful with exposures to high viral loads, which are more likely to occur during close interactions with an infected person — such as at coffee parties, crowded bars, or when visiting grandma in her room — and with touching your face after being in contact with large amounts of viruses. Interactions with infected people are more dangerous indoors and at close range, and the dose increases with exposure time. Rapid interactions that do not meet the 2-meter rule between the two people, such as when paying a cashier at the supermarket, should be brief, and you have to try to be at 2 meters for only six seconds ”.

Because cargo matters, medical personnel are at extreme risk as they deal with the sickest patients and the highest viral loads. We must prioritize the provision of protective equipment for them.

For everyone else, social distancing, wearing face masks, and good hygiene become more important, as these practices not only decrease the spread of infection, but also decrease the burden and, therefore, the lethality of the infections that occur. Although avoiding viral spread is a social good, avoiding infections with high loads is a personal imperative, even for healthy young people..

At the same time, we must avoid exaggerated panic reactions to low-dose exposures. Clothing and food packaging that have been exposed to an infected person appear to pose a low risk. Healthy people who are together in a supermarket or office experience a tolerable risk, as long as they take precautions such as wearing surgical masks and distancing themselves from people..

A total confinement of society is the most effective way to stop the spread of the virus, but it is an expensive measure both economically and psychologically. When society returns to normal, risk reduction measures such as maintaining personal space and washing hands will be essential to reduce infections with high viral loads.. High-risk locations for high-load exposure, for example stadiums and convention venues, should remain closed. Essential but risky services, such as public transportation, must continue to operate, but people must take safety measures such as wearing face masks, keeping their distance and never traveling if they have a fever.

Now is the time to stay home. Hopefully it will be a short period. When we start dating again, let’s do it with awareness, now that we know the importance of viral load.

Joshua D. Rabinowitz is a professor of chemistry and genomics at Princeton, where Caroline R. Bartman is a research scholar.

(c) The New York Times 2020