The undersecretary of Health Promotion and Prevention of Mexico, Hugo López-Gatell, warned in a conference that the highest point of COVID-19 coronavirus infections in our country will be from May 6 to 10 and after this point it is likely that infections will decrease, as long as the recommendations to stay home and keep a healthy distance are followed.

“The peak moment of the epidemic will be between May 8 and 10, we have a week to go until that peak moment and it will only decrease if we stay home. If we start leaving the house, this prediction will not come true; stay at home in the fundamental measure ”, he emphasized.

In a press conference from the National Palace, López-Gatell explained that according to the analysis of infections and deaths, it was observed that the pandemic acts at different times in each state of the country. This, he warned, will allow them to effectively redirect the efforts of the health sector and that all states have the necessary medical care and equipment to contain the spread.

Dr. López-Gatell explained that they are going to “sconsolidate the interventions to attend to the entire country in due course and that the epidemic will overtake us ”. The undersecretary of Health indicated that the attention efforts will be doubled in regions of the country such as: Tijuana, Baja California; Culiacán, Sinaloa, Villahermosa, Tabasco and Cancún, Quintana Roo, given the high level of registered cases.

Update (May 6)

In a press conference, the Undersecretary of Health indicated that the new maximum peak of the epidemic will be on May 8 and indicated that without the application of the interventions, the maximum point of the curve would have been presented on April 2.

“Flattening the curve does not mean that the epidemic disappears. Epidemics cannot be stopped overnight. This reduction will continue for the rest of the epidemic period if, and only if, we stay at home. So stay home. This is what we are all doing. I am grateful to Mexican society for continuing this behavior, ”he stated.

In an evening press conference from the National Palace, the federal official said that due to the application of mitigation measures, it was possible to “win” these days.

