The director of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Robert Redfield, has admitted that the number of Americans who have been infected with coronavirus is probably 10 times greater than the official count.

As of Thursday, the CDC recorded 2.3 million coronavirus cases and more than 121,000 deaths. But, according to Redfield, the actual number of coronavirus cases could be up to 23 million.

How is this disparity of figures possible? What happens is that health officials did not effectively diagnose the coronavirus in people under 50 who did not require hospitalization. It has also been noted that officials did not “effectively search for diagnoses in asymptomatic young individuals.”

The CDC chief added that while the number of coronavirus cases in the United States appears to be increasing as states lift their blockade restrictions, there are ‘probably’ only between 110 and 120 counties that the CDC considers to have points critics of ‘significant transmission’. That represents about 3% of the counties in the United States..

I remain concerned about trying to understand the effective public health messages we need to reach people under the age of 35 or 40, where the impact and consequences of COVID-19 on them may not be closely associated with hospitalization and death, but they act as a transmission connector for people who may be at higher risk.

Refield’s diagnosis reinforces what researchers have been saying for months about the likelihood of a higher coronavirus count, particularly in countries with severe outbreaks … and that the official figures are just that, official, not real.

