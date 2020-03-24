Coronavirus, inevitable that Mexico transits to widespread contagion: López Gatell

Coronavirus, inevitable that Mexico transits to general contagion: López Gatell | Reform

Mexico has entered phase 2 in the face of the Coronavirus epidemic in the country, according to Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health, the country has entered into “community dispersion”.

The official pointed out that a turning point has not yet been entered where the number of infections begins to double; however, it is necessary to anticipate these circumstances and formally begin containment measures.

He added that as of March 24, Mexico registered 4 deaths due to Coronavirus and that a long epidemic of Covid-19 awaits Mexico if what it wants is to avoid saturation of the health system.

We formally declare the start of phase 2. This allows us to trace the horizon for the next 30 to 40 days where we will begin to see that Mexico, having anticipated the massive control measures by two weeks, could have less transmission. pic.twitter.com/mEfvj4nRsv

– Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell)

March 24, 2020

López-Gatell shared that even with the National Sana Distancia Day, the number of infections will not decrease and it is inevitable that Mexico will phase 3that is to say, “general contagion” of the epidemic.

The expectation is not to end the epidemic from one moment to the next. Success in reducing transmission, instead of leading to a short epidemic, will lead to a longer epidemic, but this is important because it leads us to manage risk, he shared.

He clarified that what is sought is to lengthen the epidemic, avoiding high peaks of infection to avoid that the health system is not enough with the number of patients.

Just yesterday a video was popularized in which the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador He invited everyone to continue with their normal life and not stop going out on the streets even with the contingency.

