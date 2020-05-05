“Here we are sleeping on top of each other,” says Alonso, an inmate in a prison in Colombia where at least 400 inmates are infected with coronavirus.

His phrase is not an exaggeration: the cells of the Villavicencio Penitentiary and Prison Establishment, in the east of the country, are made for four people, but they sleep three or four times more inmates.

The image is repeated throughout Latin America, where prison overcrowding is 60%, according to the Institute for Criminal Policy Research (ICPR), a London-based think tank.

“There are people sleeping in the hallways, some in the bathrooms, others who share a bed,” says Alonso, a pseudonym he inherited from his time in the guerrillas.

Nervousness spreads through prisons throughout the region. In Lima, Peru, a riot for fear of contagion of coronavirus left 9 dead and more than 60 wounded; in another similar incident in Guanare, Venezuela, more than 40 people lost their lives.

In Sao Paulo, Brazil, 1,200 inmates escaped from various jails amid riots. In Argentina, 1,200 prisoners are on hunger strike to protest “subhuman” conditions.

And in El Salvador, a country with one of the highest overcrowding rates in the region, the government of Nayib Bukele gathered all gang members imprisoned by rival groups in small spaces and released controversial photos that went around the world.

Releases to decongest

“What fuels overpopulation is the increase in insecurity, the lack of resources to improve infrastructure, because it is an issue without electoral sympathy, and the prevalence of a judicial dogma that the solution to crime, for any crime, is deprivation of liberty, “José Miguel Vivanco, director of the NGO Human Rights Watch, tells BBC Mundo.

In the latter, almost 2,000 people went into house arrest with great controversy, since among them were some convicted of crimes such as rape, homicide and corruption.

In Peru, which saw the tension caused by two infections in a prison produce a serious riot, the government hopes to release 3,000 prisoners. At least 13 inmates have died and 500 are infected across the country.

The massive flight in Brazil occurred when the government prohibited the departure of 34,000 prisoners who had parole benefits. The images of the fugitives running through the streets of Sao Paulo went around the world.

The situation is increasingly desperate in the region’s prisons, where the average number of prisons is overpopulated by 150%.

No visits or new detainees

In addition to releases, two measures that are repeated throughout Latin America are the prohibition of visits in prisons and the sending of detainees to penitentiary centers.

Both, according to the experts consulted, have consequences: the first generates more tension within the prisons and the second transfers overcrowding to temporary detention centers.

Vivanco, from HRW, assures that “prohibiting visits promotes the possibility of riots, but also does not eliminate the possibility of contagion unless you had them on an island, without guards, without doctors, without food.”

And Andrés Cruz, an inmate at the La Modelo center in Bogotá, where a riot a month ago left 23 dead, regrets: “With the prohibition of exits they took away the only breath we have.”

Originally arrested for corruption, Cruz has been imprisoned for 8 months despite the fact that his judicial process has not started.

Prisoners argue that they are not sentenced to death because they fear that a coronavirus infection in a prison is a kind of death sentence.

Latin American judicial systems are among the slowest in the world, according to the World Bank.

“As things are happening, it is very far to see and hug the family. I even think that I will never see them. If the virus catches me here, is it that I am going to die?” Says Cruz, 50 years.

More than overcrowding

Overcrowding is not the only obstacle preventing the virus from being contained in Latin American prisons, the sources consulted agree.

Rafael Pérez, imprisoned 8 years ago in the Cúcuta prison, Colombia, relates: “There are people here with hepatitis, tuberculosis, cirrhosis, HIV. If we do not have care for them, much less for the coronavirus.”

According to the IDB, 71% of inmates in the countries studied say they have received medical care.

The government of El Salvador released images of inmates piled up in rows, some of them wearing face masks.

“The staff who work in prison are as vulnerable as prisoners,” he says.

And he complains that they have to make raffles and collects to buy the protection material for the inmates. “We are mitigating the virus with infusions,” he says.

And he denounces an “abandonment of the State”, which “sends protective material to make up, to become the one who does something”

“No one was prepared for this,” he continues, “and as things happened, we made mistakes. We didn’t know what the symptoms were, we didn’t know how to isolate, or that there were asymptomatic people.”

The virus here is doing what it wants“.” data-reactid = “133”> Alarcón concludes: “The virus here is doing what it wants“

“Obligation to protect prisoners”

From OHCHR, they recall that governments have “an obligation to protect the physical and mental well-being of prisoners.”

They also express concern about countries where citizens have been detained for violating forty orders, “which has increased the risk of infections.”

And they make special mention of El Salvador, denouncing that the “extremely harsh security measures recently imposed in prisons, can be considered as cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment and can exacerbate the precarious hygiene conditions” in penitentiary centers.

And they encourage more steps to be taken to decongest prisons, releasing prisoners with short sentences for non-violent crimes, as well as minors and those detained for immigration offenses.