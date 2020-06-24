The 2021 income statement, corresponding to the 2020 fiscal year, It will come with bad news for workers who have been affected by a Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE) due to the partial or total suspension of the activity during the alarm state.

Less income tax withholding

The reason is that the tax return for next year will be paid to the Treasury (not in all cases). And the cause is because this year They will have less personal income tax withheld on their payroll and, above all, for unemployment benefit, which usually has no withholding. This situation will make the Treasury liquidate that differential amount.

In addition, by having two payers, the limit from which the declaration is mandatory is reduced: goes from 22,000 to 14,000 euros, provided that the 1,500 euros of the second payer are exceeded. It must be remembered that SEPE counts as the second payer.

For example, a worker with a salary of 23,646 euros (the 2017 average, according to the INE) and has been in ERTE during the state of alarm, from March to June, will have to pay 1,322.44 euros, according to a report by the Registry of Tax Advisory Economists (REAF). It would go on to collect around 15,764 euros if you are affected by an ERTE of 100% full time during the entire period of alarm status.

Effect of ERTEs on the declaration of Income 2020 (Source: REAF)

Income from the company

Income from the SEPE

IRPF settlement

IRPF withholding by the company

Income tax withholding by SEPE

Income Result 2020

15,754.33

4,392.36

2,373.42

1,051

0

1,322.42

20,000

4,492.36

3,364.03

2,338

0

1,026.44

40,000

4,392.36

9,184.64

7,940

0

1,244.64

60,000

4,392.36

16,584.65

15,336

0

1,248.65

Curiously more than another who is in the same circumstance, but who earns 30,000 euros (he will pay 1,026 euros to the Treasury); 60,000 euros (will pay 1,244 euros); or 90,000 euros (1,248 euros).

The reason

This is due to the marginal jumps in personal income tax that occurs among those who earn 14,000 to 18,000, which causes a rate of approximately 40% for each additional euro earned. Likewise, those who receive less than 14,000 euros will not be obliged to make the declaration of Income for next year. However, if your salary is 15,000, 44% (440 euros) would be taxed on those thousand euros of difference. As if it charges from 17,000 to 18,000, it has a marginal jump of 55% (550 euros).

The solution

The solution to avoid having to pay those amounts so bulky in the next income tax return, experts say, is that the worker requests the company to have a higher withholding of personal income tax during this 2020 to regulate it as much as possible.