Venezuela will enter the radicalization of the quarantine tomorrow, June 22, with a series of measures that will be published in a few hours. In addition, the country chaired by Nicolás Maduro will continue with the 7 + 7 model and new special containment measures due to the increase in positive cases of coronavirus. In the last 24 hours there have been 198 cases, in total there are already 3,790. The positive data comes with the people registered, there are already 835. As for the number of deceased, it amounts to 33 deaths.

Special measures

Delcy Rodríguez, vice president of the Nicolás Maduro regime, commented last Saturday that Venezuela will enter “a radical quarantine.” The special measures will be applied in the Capital District, La Guaira, Miranda, Aragua, Zulia, Táchira, Apure, Bolívar, Lara and Trujillo. The massive transport service such as the Caracas Metro and the Valles del Tuy railway will also be closed.

The Government has replaced the metro service with surface transport units to maintain the operation of priority sectors. In addition, containment barriers between municipalities and states have been installed to control vehicular movement between the main highways and roads of the stadiums mentioned by Delcy Rodríguez.

Special measures that will start from June 22:

7 days of radical, social, disciplined and conscious quarantine throughout the national territory.

Peripheral activities and special patrols by the security forces will be developed.

Previously authorized sports activities are subject to review.

The economic sectors that had been authorized for flexibilization must suspend their activities for the next 7 days from Monday, June 22.

Strict controls will be maintained to ensure compliance of priority sector workers who move from Monday onwards: they must make use of bio-security implements and identification cards to ensure that they are indeed working in a prioritized sector.