The new coronavirus pandemic originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan now exceeds 2.3 million cases and leaves more than 160,000 fatalities in 185 countries. of the world. The United States is the nation that marks the maximum of daily cases, according to the balance updated this Sunday by Johns Hopkins University and after a day in which The African continent has already crossed the threshold of a thousand dead.

The prospects for Africa are alarming. With 19,895 cases, 1,016 fatalities and 4,642 discharges, the director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that the number of cases in the continent has multiplied by two in the last seven days. Without access to water or sanitary structure, the virus there could wreak havoc.

By regions of the continent, the most affected is the north, with 8,746 cases, 743 deaths, and 1,289 recovered. Algeria, Egypt and Morocco, with more than 2,000 cases, are the most affected countries not only in the region, but on the entire continent along with South Africa.

Between 300,000 and up to a maximum of 3.3 million people could lose their lives as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic in Africa based on the measures adopted to stop its spread, according to a report warned by the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

Spain continues to be the second country most affected by the number of infections, with 194,726 infected people and 20,639 deaths, followed by Italy, which accounts for 175,925 infected people and 23,227 fatalities for Covid-19, the coronavirus-derived disease.

France continues in fourth position, with a total of 152,978 cases and 19,349 deaths, thus surpassing Germany, which accumulates 142,872 infections and 4,426 fatalities. United Kingdom remains as the sixth most affected country, exceeding 100,000 cases, with a total of 115,314 infected people and 15,498 deaths by coronavirus.

China, the origin of the pandemic and for months the country most affected in both cases and fatalities, now ranks as the seventh most positive, with a total of 83,804 positives and 4,636 fatalities due to coronavirus.

Next is Turkey, which surpasses Iran after confirming 82,329 infections and 1,890 deaths from the new coronavirus, while Iran adds a total of 80,868 infected people and 5,031 deaths.

Belgium, for its part, accumulates 37,183 cases and 5,453 deaths, while Russia, Brazil and Canada overcome the barrier of the 30,000 infected for the first time. Specific, Brazil already accounts for 36,925 cases and 2,372 deaths, while Russia registers 36,793 infected and a total of 313 deaths. Canada computes 34,386 positives and 1,359 deaths.

The Netherlands has also already exceeded 30,000 cases – 31,766, with 3,613 deaths – and Switzerland is above 20,000 cases. Above the 10,000 contagion threshold are Portugal – which is likely to exceed the contagion threshold this Sunday -, India, Ireland, Austria, Peru, Sweden, Israel, South Korea and Japan.

Chile and Ecuador exceed 9,000 cases and Poland, Romania and Saudi Arabia, the 8,000, while Pakistan, Denmark and Norway already have more than 7,000 positives. Mexico, Denmark, Noruwga, the Czech Republic, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and the Philippines account for more than 6,000 people infected with coronavirus. For their part, Serbia, Singapore, Malaysia, Ukraine and Qatar accumulate more than 5,000 cases.

Belarus, the Dominican Republic and Panama have more than 4,000 infected people, ahead of Finland, Luxembourg, Colombia and Egypt, which have already crossed the threshold of 3,000 infected people.

South Africa, Argentina, Thailand, Morocco, Algeria, Moldova, Greece and Bangladesh add more than 2,000 infected people, while Hungary, Croatia, Bahrain, Iceland, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Iraq, Estonia, Uzbekistan, New Zealand, Azerbaijan, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Armenia, Lithuania, Oman, North Macedonia, Slovakia and Cameroon have over 1,000 infections. .