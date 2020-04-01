Florida State Governor Ron DeSantis has abandoned the partial restrictions scheme to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and dictated this Thursday the mandatory quarantine for all the inhabitants in this east territory of the United States, as reported by the AP agency.

The measure will take effect at midnight this Thursday and early Friday morning, and will last 30 days.

Until now only four counties in Florida had been ordered to establish a mandatory quarantine, which means that its inhabitants cannot abandon their cases except to get food or medicine. They were Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Monroe.

But now Governor DeSantis has decided to extend the measure to the entire state, a day after President Donald Trump extended for another 30 days the national recommendations to maintain social distancing to stop the coronavirus pandemic.