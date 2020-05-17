In just two and a half months it went from being cause for alarm and concern to becoming an example of efficiency and successful management.

Seattle, in the state of Washington (northwestern United States), was the city where the first coronavirus case was reported in all the country.

It was January 21 and it was a middle-aged man who had just returned from Wuhan, China.

A month later, it was also near Seattle where the first official deaths from covid-19 were recorded in the US.

It happened in a nursing home that became sadly known because 35 of its residents died from the disease.

Seattle went from being the place with the first cases of coronavirus reported in the USA. An example of a successful pandemic strategy.

Since then, both the city and the state have managed to flatten the curve and they have been left out of the media focus, mainly focused on the tragedy in New York.

Although the Seattle and Washington authorities know that cases can pick up at any time, there is no doubt that theirs is a overcoming story that arouses the interest of other places in the country and the world.

What is your magic recipe? Data and science, among other ingredients.

Give scientists a voice

Since the coronavirus crisis erupted, in different countries we have become accustomed to seeing appearances by rulers, health technicians, teams of experts or a combination of all of them.

Within the US approaches vary. At the national level, President Donald Trump leads the conversation, although Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also has a leading role.

United States President Donald Trump launched a special team dedicated to managing the coronavirus crisis.

In New York, for example, Governor Andrew Cuomo’s interventions have a daily television slot.

Policy makers in Washington state did not hesitate: scientists had to be in charge not only of coronavirus research but also of communication.

In an unprecedented health alert in which a third of the world’s population is confined, with the threat of a virus of which we still do not know many aspects, the voice of specialists provides calm and can help citizens to be more willing to accept rules that will alter their lives.

This was also believed by local authorities in Seattle.

“We are guided by the local public health team,” Laurel Nelson, acting director of the Seattle City Council Office of Emergency Management, tells BBC Mundo.

Experts agree that social distancing standards helped curb the spread of the coronavirus in Seattle.

“We are fortunate to have Dr. Duchin, our director of public health, who is highly respected in the community. He quickly put in place a series of practices to slow down the spread of the virus, ”says Nelson.

Duchin’s message to the population was very clear: «Nor touch your face, wash your hands, be sure to keep the social distanceIf you don’t feel well, stay home and don’t interact with other people.

Responsible civility

It was a message that Seattle residents took seriously and explains the success of the local strategy to tackle the pandemic.

In a recently released document, the Washington State-based Institute for Disease Modeling stated that social distancing and decreased mobilityn covid-19 transmission in King County (where Seattle is located).

To calculate the spread rate, IDM researchers measured public epidemiological data, such as tests performed, diagnoses, and reported deaths, and cross-checked them with mobility data collected from anonymous Facebook users.

These data showed that most city dwellers avoided crowds and chose to stay home.

“We had the first case and the first death and we were very quick to close schools and ask people to stay home. Social distancing measures slowed the spread of the virus, “says Ali Mokdad, a professor at the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Assessment, in conversation with BBC World.

As the situation improved, Washington Governor Jay Inslee returned more than 400 of the respirators that the Strategic National Reserve had loaned the state.

“We are increasing our ability to test, we do more than 3,500 tests a day, and the number of infections has been reduced. With the increase in tests, we are able to better identify asymptomatic cases to prevent spread, ”he adds.

Great technology center

«Washington residents we make decisions looking at data and scienceIt does not scare us, “said the state governor, Jay Inslee, at a press conference.

“We have done it with our approach to climate change and we have done it by building an economy based on high technology.”

With this mention of high technology, Inslee winked at the region’s two technology giants, Microsot and Amazon, which played a significant role in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

Amazon and Microsoft preempted authorities by asking their employees to work from home.

During the first full week of the outbreak, before the state issued any containment orders, both companies asked their employees to work from home.

Other companies followed suit. Overnight, this removed tens of thousands of people from the streets and from office buildings.

For Kate Starbird, a researcher at the University of Washington and a resident of downtown Seattle, this is an essential factor in understanding the evolution of the crisis.

“A large proportion of Seattle’s workforce is made up of technology jobs and it is work that can be done from home,” Starbird tells BBC Mundo.

«Large technology companies embraced virtual work very soon. At that point, many people began to stay home and remove children from school of their own free will.

“The university followed suit and went virtual before the city or state issued guidelines. The city and then the state closed schools shortly after that. By the time strict regulations were established for the closure of restaurants and other businesses, most of them were already quite empty, “he says.

As in other cities in the United States, food distribution points have been organized in Seattle for the most vulnerable.

Towards the future

Caution regarding the future is very much present in the statements made by experts and political representatives.

«Now we have to retrace our steps. We were very quick to close everything and now we have to see how we reopened“Exposes Seattle City Council official Laurel Nelson.

“We must do it taking into account the metric data and the advice of the experts so that there are no upturns as has happened in areas that have reopened too soon,” he explains.

“Personally, I think this is going to last a long time,” he admits.

“We have been able to flatten the curve effectively since March, but – as Inslee said – when we reopen we will see cases rise.”

“It is going to be a tug of war, we will have to look at the data and if there is a large increase in cases, we will have to close again.”

Dr. Deborah Birx praised Seattle's strategy against coronavirus.

For his part, Ali Mokdad thinks that everyone’s collaboration is needed.

“Our first line of defense was social distancing measures, shutting down and staying home to reduce the spread of the virus and reduce mortality,” he says.

«We have to give our health system the space to find a vaccine, a treatment, and make sure that they are ready to attend to all cases ”, he continues.

“Unfortunately we will have outbreaks, either this or others, and if it is a virus as contagious as this it will spread to other countries and we will have to be very careful and be ready for a second wave or another pandemic,” he concludes.

