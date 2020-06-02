For several decades now, Kishore Mahbubani has been studying, analyzing and writing about the complicated relations between Asia and the West, and between its two superpowers: China and the United States. These are two regions that the distinguished academic and researcher at the National University of Singapore knows very well. Although he warns that it is still too early to make conclusions, the Singaporean does not skimp on underlining how well the Asian countries have handled the coronavirus pandemic. Asian countries can work as well, and even better, that western societies, “he says firmly.” data-reactid = “36”> “This crisis has shown that Asian countries can work as well, and even better, than western societies, “he says firmly. And the death figures from covid-19 prove him right. While China, the country where the virus arose, has registered less than 5,000 deaths so far. In Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and the vast majority of Asian countries the death toll is less than 1,000. western arrogance“ and a “subconscious fear of following a yellow pattern” prevents it. “data-reactid =” 42 “> What follows is a summary of the dialogue with this Singaporean academic, who believes that the West should learn Asia’s lessons in this crisis , but the “western arrogance“ and a “subconscious fear of following a yellow pattern” prevents it. Mahbubani says that tensions between the US and China were predictable: “they follow a whole historical pattern.” Plus “Why are western societies so afraid to learn from Asia?” He asks. We are still in the thick of the battle and we still don’t know what the end result will be. If tomorrow the United States invented a miracle drug that would solve everything, everyone would say, “Thank God we have the United States.” But there is no doubt so far that Asian nations have handled the crisis much better. If you look at the deaths per million inhabitants, Belgium has around 700, Italy more than 500 equal the United Kingdom and the USA. about 300 deaths per million. In Asia, countries like Japan, South Korea, China, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, all have a rate less than 100. It is an amazing and shocking difference. These figures seem to indicate that the East Asian nations have generally managed the coronavirus pandemic better. And my explanation is that in East Asia the importance of government and respect for institutions has been emphasized, while the opposite has happened in the United States. In the US, since the days of Donald Reagan, when the former president assured: “the government is not the solution to our problem, the government is the problem”, there has always been a delegitimization, demoralization and underfunding of government institutions . “In the last 200 years we have seen a clear western dominance in world history. This is a historical anomaly and all anomalies have their natural end.”, Source: Kishore Mahbubani, Source description: Singaporean diplomat., Image: Mandatories western. Plus Read more As a result, many long-respected American institutions around the world have now lost that respect, such as the Federal Aviation Administration after the Boeing 787 crisis, the Food and Drug Administration or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of Diseases during the current pandemic. While in the US, they have been trying to weaken their government, in Asia they are trying to strengthen them.

They published five articles on the virus: it was said that it was deadly, that it was killing people, that the number of deaths was increasing, that there were patients entering the emergency rooms …

For Mahbubani, America’s biggest mistake was to ignore the warnings that came in late January.

They also warned about the pandemic potential of this virus. By the last week of January all this had been published. Europe and the United States decided to do nothing in the weeks following the publication of these articles.

Now the United States is bent on blaming China. They should go back and question themselves. Why did they not act on the warnings given by The Lancet journalists when they alerted that an epidemic was spreading?

At first, I believed the narrative given by some media that the Chinese made mistakes at the start of the crisis and silenced those who issued warnings.

But a couple of days ago an article was published that really exposes that it is not true that China was trying to hide information. They recount everything with facts and details.

My medical friends, experts in this coronavirus, tell me that when a new virus appears there is always confusion and nobody knows exactly what is happening.

"If the US acts cunningly and carefully, it can retain its position as the world's leading power, but that power must rest with a modern power, a soft power, not military power."

I think perhaps the Chinese could have reacted faster. However, it is easy to react quickly when there have been warnings, such as those received by the United States. and Europe in the last weeks of January. At the beginning of that month, China did not have that luck.

I don’t think it is directly related to the pandemic. In my book, “Has China won?”, I talk about the return of China being inevitable because along with India it was always one of the two main economies in the world, from year one to 1800.

In the last 200 years we have seen a clear western dominance in world history. It is a historical anomaly and all anomalies have their natural end.

The return of China and India is happening. But of course, if at the end of this battle against covid-19 the records show that China has been far more competent than the United States in handling the pandemic, this will accelerate China’s revival.

“Western countries should try to help the Hong Kong people by telling them that they are now part of China and must work out a new political pact with the Chinese that respects the vital interests of China and those of Hong Kong.”

To highlight an important statistic, if the U.S. had the same number of deaths per million inhabitants as China, it would have less than 1,000 compared to the 100,000 it has now.

We have to divide this question into two parts.

Will China become the world’s largest economy? Yes, China will become the largest economy in the world.

But will it become the world’s leading power? The answer is no: China, unlike the United States, does not want to rule the world. It has absolutely no desire to take on the kind of global roles and responsibilities that the United States wants to do.

As I explain in my book, if the United States acts cunningly and carefully, it can retain its place as the world’s leading power, but that power must rest with a modern power, a “soft power”, and not military power. .

Of course. There are aspects of Western civilization that clearly remain the best in the world. China is not winning the battle against covid-19 using traditional Chinese medicine, but thanks to western medicine.

The best technology and the best science still come from the West. The best universities in the world are still in the western world.

There are aspects of the West that will continue to generate respect from the rest of the world, but the West’s ability to dominate the world as it used to is is running out.

For example, the West is making noise about Hong Kong, but this crisis will show that the West can no longer determine Hong Kong’s future.

Mahbubani believes that the return of China was inevitable: “it was always one of the main economies in the world.”

The reason Asian countries have been successful is because they have been studying, understanding, and absorbing what I call Western wisdom.

The West has been very generous in exporting its wisdom to Asia. This is why many Asian nations have been successful. An example of this is Japan with its reforms during the Meiji era in the 1860s.

And now, this crisis has shown that Asian countries can function as well, and even better, than Western societies.

The world no longer needs a one-way learning flow where Asia learns from the West. We need Asians to continue learning from the Western world, but now the West is asking: why don’t we learn something from Asia?

The world needs a two-way learning flow.

"It would be very rare for a country with an ancient culture to let another that has a quarter of its population, like the United States, change it. It is a clear example of Western arrogance."

But so far, neither Europe nor the US They have sent a delegation to Asia to study why Asian countries seem to be doing better.

The West seems to be afraid to learn from Asia, but I don’t understand why. Why are Western societies so afraid to learn from Asia?

This is a topic you could write a whole book about. In my book “Has China Won?”, I explain that there are forces that affect the complicated relations between the United States and China. I am going to tell you about three of the main structural causes.

First, there is the fact that for years most experts have been pointing out that the world’s number two power, which is China today, is about to become the number one power, a position that the United States currently holds.

This has historically generated geopolitical tensions between power number one and number two. What is happening between the USA and China was completely predictable and follows a whole historical pattern.

The former diplomat claims that there has always been a fear in the West that yellow men dominate the world: “That subconscious fear of following a yellow model explains American emotional reactions to the rise of China.”

Second, if China were a Western power, the United States would be more comfortable with the fact that the Chinese could replace them. But China is not western.

And to make matters worse, there has always been a fear in the West that yellow men dominate the world, that subconscious fear of following a yellow pattern explains American emotional reactions to China’s rise.

And third, there are structural factors. Americans used to believe that the more the United States became involved with China. China would progressively become more and more like the US

This, of course, was a terrible assumption. It would be very strange if a country with a millennial culture let another that has only a quarter of its population, like the United States, change it. That is a clear example of Western arrogance.

As you know, Hong Kong was stolen by the British after the Opium War in 1842. Later, the British colonial masters had to hand Hong Kong over to China.

“The West should help the Hong Kong people by realistically telling them that they are now part of China and must settle a new political pact with the Chinese.”, Source: Kishore Mahbubani, Source description: Singaporean ex-diplomat., Image: Hong Kong Protest

One sad thing the British did was that, while they ruled Hong Kong for 150 years, they did not facilitate the creation of a Hong Kong political class.

And now, since Hong Kong does not have the tradition of having a political class, it is completely lost in its relations with the world.

Currently, I believe that in an effort to absolve itself of its failure by preparing Hong Kong for its new environment, the West is trying to blame China for what is happening in Hong Kong.

My advice to Western countries is that they should be smarter and not use Hong Kong as a kind of political football, but rather try to help the Hong Kong people by realistically telling them that they are now part of China and must work out a new pact. politician with the Chinese, who respects the vital interests of China and Hong Kong.

That is what the West should be doing.

