For several decades now, Kishore Mahbubani has been studying, analyzing and writing about the complicated relations between Asia and the West, and between its two superpowers: China and the United States.

These are two regions that the distinguished academic and researcher at the National University of Singapore knows very well.

Although he warns that it is still too early to make conclusions, the Singaporean does not skimp on underlining how well the Asian countries have handled the coronavirus pandemic.

Asian countries can work as well, and even better, that western societies, “he says firmly.” data-reactid = “36”> “This crisis has shown that Asian countries can work as well, and even better, than western societies, “he says firmly.

And the death figures from covid-19 prove him right.

While China, the country where the virus arose, has registered less than 5,000 deaths so far. In Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and the vast majority of Asian countries the death toll is less than 1,000.

western arrogance and a “subconscious fear of following a yellow pattern” prevents it. “data-reactid =” 42 “> What follows is a summary of the dialogue with this Singaporean academic, who believes that the West should learn Asia’s lessons in this crisis , but the “western arrogance and a “subconscious fear of following a yellow pattern” prevents it.

Mahbubani says that tensions between the US and China were predictable: “they follow a whole historical pattern.”

Plus

“Why are western societies so afraid to learn from Asia?” He asks.

We are still in the thick of the battle and we still don’t know what the end result will be. If tomorrow the United States invented a miracle drug that would solve everything, everyone would say, “Thank God we have the United States.”

But there is no doubt so far that Asian nations have handled the crisis much better.

If you look at the deaths per million inhabitants, Belgium has around 700, Italy more than 500 equal the United Kingdom and the USA. about 300 deaths per million. In Asia, countries like Japan, South Korea, China, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, all have a rate less than 100.

It is an amazing and shocking difference. These figures seem to indicate that the East Asian nations have generally managed the coronavirus pandemic better.

And my explanation is that in East Asia the importance of government and respect for institutions has been emphasized, while the opposite has happened in the United States.