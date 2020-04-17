The United States has reached more than 33,000 deaths from the coronavirus on Thursday, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

According to that source consulted at 00H30 GMT, the country suffered 4,491 more deaths in 24 hours. This is, by far, the highest daily balance of deaths, although it is very likely that this figure includes deaths “probably linked” to COVID-19 but which had not been counted as such.

The United States is the country with the highest number of deaths from registered coronaviruses, ahead of Italy (22,170 deaths), Spain (19,315) and France (17,941).

The North American country registers about 667,800 cases of COVID-19.

On the other hand, Donald Trump, assured this Thursday that the country, under strong restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, It will begin to reopen in stages through a series of guidelines issued by the White House and addressed to different governors.

“We have made great progress, our strategy to mitigate the effects of the virus has saved hundreds of thousands of lives. The curve has flattened and we have passed the peak in some places“The president began by saying in his daily press conference on the advance of the pandemic. “We are in the process of winning and will experience fewer deaths than the more optimistic projections,” he added.

“The United States has achieved a lower death rate than anywhere else, and we are in a position to take the next step. We are going to reopen the country, ”said Trump.

“Quarantine is not a long-term solutionWe need a functioning economy and that is what is going to happen, “he said, to add later that the White House will issue a set of guidelines to allow some governors to reopen their states.

“Not all will open at the same time, some states will open before others. But now that we have passed the peak in some cases, we can start living again, “he emphasized.

Federal guidelines States Recommend Documenting a “Downward Path” in Coronavirus and Flu-Like Illnesses before relaxing orders to stay home.