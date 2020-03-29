At the center of the $ 2 trillion economic stimulus package that the US government approved in response to the coronavirus pandemic, are the direct payments that will put cash in the pockets of most Americans. The hope is that these payments, which can reach up to USD 3,400 in families of four, – or even higher in the case of larger families – will help households overcome difficulties until the virus slows, and Workplaces closed by the pandemic reopen their doors.

How much money can I get to receive?

If you earn less than $ 75,000 a year, or you and your partner jointly earn less than $ 150,000 a year, each will receive $ 1,200; plus an additional $ 500 for each child under the age of 17. Those grants will decrease for people with higher incomes, and citizens with an annual salary of $ 99,000 (or $ 198,000 total per marriage) will receive nothing, even if they have children.

To be a beneficiary of the payment, you must have a Social Security number that does not have taxes pending. Kyle Pomerleay, Fellow of the American Enterprise Institute, estimates that 165 million people, or 93% of taxpayers, will obtain some benefit. And about 140 million will receive the full amount of aid. Older adults whose sole income comes from Social Security, l and veterans who rely solely on disability aid will also be eligible for this direct payment.

How will the IRS calculate my income?

If you filed a tax return this year, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will use the information you provided about your income in 2019, your marital status, and the members who depend on your salary. (The usual deadline for filing the tax return, April 15, has been extended to July 15 this year, also in response to the pandemic.) For those who have not yet filed tax documents, the IRS will use last year’s data. Americans who did not have to file the tax return because they did not earn enough can do so now to make sure the agency has accurate information about them.

When will I get the money, and how?

How quickly I will get the money is an open (and important) question. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said that he wants the payments to come in three weeks.. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said President Donald Trump hopes the IRS can start sending the money much earlier than that, on April 6. The IRS has not given an approximate date, but former agency officials said that both time periods are overly optimistic; They recalled previous stimulus check payments that took about two months to reach taxpayers. As for the method, a Republican Senate aide who helped draft the legislation said that for households for which the IRS already has direct deposit information – that is, about half the population eligible for aid – the payments will go directly to your accounts. Checks mailed will take longer to reach recipients, the assistant said. The government is also considering using preloaded debit cards to send payments to those who do not have bank accounts.

Why is time so important?

Recipients, of course, will be eager to receive the money to pay the bills. But market analysts will also want to know when a burst of consumer spending could occur in the US economy.

What happens if my money does not appear?

If the payment does not appear in your bank account or in your mailbox, or you receive less than you think you were entitled to, you can attach a claim to the tax return filed in 2021. You can also try calling the IRS with the hope someone responds to the other side. When the IRS sent stimulus checks in 2008, calls to the agency doubled and many taxpayers were unable to answer their questions, according to a report by the Government Accounting Office.

How much will this cost the US government?

The Joint Tax Committee says that the cost will be USD 294 billion over a decade. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, made up of a group of experts, offered a similar estimate, $ 290 billion. Another group, the Tax Foundation, sets the cost at $ 301 billion.