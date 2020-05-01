People exercising in Smyrna, Georgia. REUTERS / Elijah Nouvelage

Most states in the country begin reopening processes as early as this weekend. But the model to follow is not the same everywhere.

At midnight, the federal order expired for citizens to stay indoors except for essential work or having to go to the supermarket or pharmacy in the United States.. But because of the power that local governments have in this country, that expired federal order does not completely change the reality of the 50 States. Conversely, if a governor (or even a mayor for municipal decisions) wants to keep the restrictions in place, he can do so. As long as the rules are not more flexible than federal law, and as long as they don’t go against individual rights, things change town to town.

But apparently a large part of the United States is ready to reopen. Or at least start with the process. 31 States have set the reopening date as the first days of May. Perhaps the most extreme case is Georgia, where since last Friday, merchants have been allowed to open their premises and from next Thursday the request for social distancing will end..

West Virginia will open its doors to churches and businesses starting Monday, including restaurants that will be able to offer their services without restrictions.. Florida will have two systems. On the one hand, the southeast of the peninsula made up of Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties will remain under closure orders (6 million people live here and among the three counties they have more than half of the cases of infection from COVID19 of all Florida), and the rest of the State will enter phase one of reopening.

California, the largest state in the country, announced that its beaches and parks will remain closed and that back to school is still a long way off. Arizona was less radical, but its Governor announced that at least until mid-May nothing will change. The conglomerate of states in the northeast of the country, which includes New York, presented the reopening plan weeks ago but have not announced a date yet.

At the moment, Idaho, Iowa, Nebraska, and Maine are the only States with some schools open. Everything seems to indicate that in most of the country classes will not return until after the summer holidays (which end in late August). The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been very clear about the rules in case it is decided to restart the academic life of the smallest: each student must sit at least two meters away from each other, lunch must be consumed in the classrooms and all non-essential activities – such as excursions – must be canceled. Under these premises, very few schools can reopen.

Something similar happens with restaurants. The CDC’s recommendation is that diners should be two meters away from each other (it is not clear what happens in the case of families living together), menus should be disposable, plates and cutlery should be disposable, and the cash register must be protected by a screen. Few establishments can follow these rules.

With the reopening in much of the country just around the corner, many questions remain about what “normal” life will be like after the coronavirus. Many people express confusion about the rules. Even if jobs begin to kick in, the fact that children are still at home limits many families. The reopening process is beginning, but it will undoubtedly be a long one.

