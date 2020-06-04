The decision to quarantine the Hotel H10 Costa Adeje Palace was the right one to stop the expansion of the Covid-19 coronavirus. This concludes researchers from the National Center of Epidemiology of the Carlos III Health Institute of Madrid, who have participated in a new work that analyzes the first Covid-19 outbreak in Spain, in which it has been ensured that if the establishment of Tenerife had not been quarantined, the international spread of the new coronavirus would have increased. The first outbreak, as explained by the researchers in the work, published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, took place in late February at the aforementioned hotel in Tenerife and affected eight tourists of different nationalities staying there. The first case was confirmed on February 24 by one of them, an Italian, and public health authorities decided to quarantine all guests.

“Both the investigation and the control of the outbreak were challenging. Establishing quarantine in the hotel entailed having to resolve and respond to different legal situations and the fact that the vast majority of hotel guests were foreigners, further complicated the measures, “the researchers said, as reported by Europa Press. In fact, they analyze in this work how the intervention measures that allowed controlling the outbreake: rapid intervention to quarantine the hotel; the field hospital that was established off-site to work closely with staff and guests to control their symptoms and maintain a direct line of communication; the close collaboration between the field hospital, the Tenerife hospitals and the public health authorities; and, finally, the specific recommendations provided to other hotels with information to guests on how to act if they start symptoms of Covid-19.

The conclusions of this work suggest that the cooperation of hotel staff It was “key” as maintaining food, cleaning and entertainment services for quarantined guests improved the mood at the Hotel H10 Costa Adeje Palace, greatly facilitating guest cooperation with public health services. “Due to the international nature of the guests, if these measures had not been taken, it could have caused an increase in the international spread of the disease,” said the study.

On the other hand, the immune response to coronavirus it is one of the many mysteries that remain in the air. The investigations to decipher information about this pathogen are numerous and scientists are working hard to understand how the human organism protects itself against the attack of Covid-19. Among the findings that throw a light beam to the pandemic, is the one that suggests that some viruses of the common cold -which belong to the coronavirus family and, therefore, of SARS-CoV-2 – could generate cross-immunity It does not protect against the virus, but it would help mitigate the symptoms caused during your infection. A study by the Institute of Immunology of La Jolla (San Diego, California), published in the scientific journal Cell, hypothesized that people who have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic for this new disease could have defenses against Covid-19 after having suffered from other types of coronavirus. Although, as it happens with almost all the aspects related to this new pathology, the unknowns are still more abundant than the certainties.

The spokesman for the scientific committee that advises the Government of the Canary Islands against the coronavirus pandemic, the professor at the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Lluis Serra-Majem, explains that the analysis of the American institute determined that 100% of people who participated in the study and who had passed Covid-19 had CD4 lymphocytes – cells that direct the attack against infections – and 60% had CD8 lymphocytes – cells that kill those who are infected. Next, the scientists looked for samples from donors from years prior to the existence of SARS-CoV-2 (between 2015 and 2018) and who, therefore, were not in contact with the virus. Of these samples, 50% had CD4 lymphocytes and 20% had CD8 cells. “The study authors determine that this lymphocyte immunity could have been acquired from other coronaviruses frequent, which are responsible for 15% of common colds, “says the professor.

The Canary Islands also regrets a new death from coronavirus. This breaks the streak of five days in which there had been no death from this disease. This record assumes that five days have been chained without deaths and the record that occurred between May 12 and 16, which had been the best this time, is equal. So far, 161 people have died from this disease in the Islands, according to data from the Government of the Canary Islands, although the Ministry of Health confirms only 151. The worst day in the number of deaths was registered on March 30, when 15 people died on the same day. This circumstance coincided with the high point of the pandemic in the Archipelago, which was recorded in the first days of April. The total number of infections in the Islands is 2,363 -four of them occurred in the last 24 hours-, and 2,028 people have received an epidemiological discharge – eleven in the last day. Therefore, 174 active cases remain in the Islands.

.