22:30 ACCESS TO THE CANARY ISLANDS | The Government of Pedro Sánchez and the Executive of the Canary Islands have begun to negotiate the possibility of establishing control points in ports and airports on the islands that would open the door, even to test for coronavirus at destination.

22:10 CANARY ISLANDS | The Canary Islands closed on Monday with a new positive case for coronavirus, which brings the total figure to 2,387, and without deaths, so they remain at 162, according to the data balance updated by the Ministry of Health at 8:00 p.m.

21:52 USA AND HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE | The United States has withdrawn the emergency authorization of two coronavirus treatments, which Trump defended, due to their lack of efficacy and concerns about its risks.

21:30 ERTEs | The Government will finally not take tomorrow for approval to the Council of Ministers the extension of the temporary employment regulation files (ERTEs) beyond June 30 and promises to continue negotiating it in the framework of social dialogue, as confirmed to Europe. Press sources familiar with the negotiation.

21:23 PASS BETWEEN CANTABRIA AND THE BASQUE COUNTRY | The presidents of Cantabria and the Basque Country, Miguel Ángel Revilla and Íñigo Urkullu, this afternoon reaffirmed their intention to move to a new normal and open free movement between the two territories next Friday, two days before the rest of the country.

21:06 CASTELLS | The Minister of Universities, Manuel Castells, has regretted that nursing homes have become “death camps” during the worst weeks of the coronavirus pandemic, when the elderly were “abandoned” even denying them hospital care. A situation that he attributes to the privatization of residences, and which he considers a “terrible example of the decomposition of humanity”.

21:00 OSCAR OF 2021 DELAYED | The Hollywood Academy has announced Monday that the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony will be postponed until April 25, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

20:47 THE FED AND THE CRISIS | The United States Federal Reserve (Fed) has decided to start buying corporate bonds directly in the secondary market as part of its response to the crisis caused by the Covid-19, as announced by the issuing institute in a statement Monday. .

20:35 GALICIA | Galician hospitals have not reported this Monday any new fatality related to the coronavirus pandemic in the community.

20:23 QUARANTINE IN VALLADOLID | The Cardenal Marcelo residence in Valladolid has quarantined two residents and 35 workers after the positive was confirmed by COVID-19 of the user who was transferred to the Río Hortega last Saturday.

20:10 OPEN BORDERS | These are the current restrictions on travelers from Spain:

🚫✈️ Restrictions on the travel of citizens from # Spain ⤵️ ℹ️ Check the list updated on our website at 19:45 hours today: ➡️ https://t.co/VkcBOQgNmg pic.twitter.com/L1baxCCmAL – Exteriors (@MAECgob) June 15, 2020

20:00 STATE OF CATASTROPHE IN CHILE | The president of Chile, Sebastián Piñera, has extended this Monday another 90 days the state of catastrophe declared last March by the coronavirus pandemic, due to the upward trend of the contagion curve, which is now approaching 180,000.

19:47 CORONAVIRUS | Covid-19 infections in the last day have been reduced to 40, 244,109 in total since the pandemic began, and 25 people have died in a week, according to the latest report of incidence of the coronavirus in Spain published by the Ministry of Health.

19:35 ONLY ONE MP WAIVES INDEMNIFICATION | Congress has confirmed that, in the weeks of suspension of parliamentary activity due to the state of alarm decreed against the coronavirus, only one of the 350 deputies he renounced the compensation for the travel and accommodation allowances that are paid to his lordships each month for the exercise of his task in Madrid. Although he does not mention it, it is the deputy of the PSOE for Guipúzcoa and former mayor of San Sebastián, Odón Elorza.

19:25 TWO DEAD IN CASTILLA-LA MANCHA | The Government of Castilla-La Mancha, through the General Directorate of Public Health, has confirmed 8 new cases of infection of coronaviruses detected through PCR. Also, in the last 24 hours there have been two deaths in the Community, 1 in Albacete and 1 in Toledo.

19:24 COVID AND INFLUENZA | The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has warned this Monday that the co-circulation of COVID-19 and the flu may worsen the impact on health care, whose systems are already “overwhelmed »After months of fighting against Covid-19.

19:23 VALENCIA | The Social Court number 10 of Valencia has lifted the precautionary measure imposed last March and confirmed in April to the Ministry of Health to provide protection material against the coronavirus to health centers upon receiving a report from the Undersecretary of this department in which the delivery list of these protection means is accredited, a certification of the acquisition and distribution by the province.

19:21 ASYMPTOMATIC | The director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, has reported that 40 percent of the new cases of Covid-19 that are being detected are asymptomatic, pointing out that this is one of the reasons why You can ensure that community transmission is decreasing.

19:19 VACCINE | The director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, has warned that the first vaccine to be developed and marketed against Covid-19, the disease that causes the new coronavirus, will not be “the best”.

19:18 VALENCIAN COMMUNITY | The Valencian Community has registered in the last 24 hours a deceased with coronavirus, resident in a senior center, 14 new infections and chains its second consecutive day without new admissions in Valencian hospitals, which add 73 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

19:17 MADRILEÑOS | Dr. Fernando Simón, the main scientific adviser to the Government in the coronavirus epidemic, considers that “there is no need to be afraid” of the movements of people from Madrid outside their Community when the state of alarm ends because the epidemiological situation in Madrid is ” very similar to that of any other part of Spain ».

18:17 AUTONOMOUS COMMUNITIES | The Council of Ministers will approve at its meeting on Tuesday the distribution of 16,000 million euros among the non-reimbursable Autonomous Communities and destined to help them overcome the crisis caused by the coronavirus, with a first fund of 9,000 million dedicated to covering health spending .

17:47 HEALTH DATA | Health has reported 25 deaths from covid on Monday during the last seven days, but the total number of deaths has not increased, which has been frozen for days at 27,126. The contagions located by the Ministry on the last day through PCR have been 40, which represents a minimal decrease since Sunday, the day 48 were registered.

17:39 EXTREMEDURA | The Llerena-Zafra Health Area has reported a case of coronavirus confirmed by PCR in a new day with no deaths and no new discharges. Likewise, 40 suspicious cases have been registered and 55 have been discarded and in Extremadura hospitals there are three patients admitted, one more than the previous day, specifically, the positive case of Llerena-Zafra, and none in the ICU.

17:02 CITIZENS AGAINST FEIJÓO | Citizens have branded the president of the Xunta de Galicia as “irresponsible” and head of the PP list for the next regional elections, Alberto Nuñez Feijóo, for asking the central government to limit the mobility of citizens once the state of alarm so that, if a focus of coronavirus infection arises in a certain territory, its inhabitants cannot move to other places.

17:02 SPANISH GDP | Spain will be the country in the euro area that will see its GDP cut the most this year by the coronavirus crisis, with a drop of 9.2% in 2020, followed by a rebound of 6.8% in 2021, according to the forecasts of the international investment firm Candriam.

In its central scenario, which does not take into account a second wave of Covid and a new confinement, the Spanish fiscal deficit can deepen to 10.3% of GDP, while debt levels would rise to 115% of GDP.

16:38 ILLEGAL MACRO PARTY | The Local Police of Paterna (Valencia) has dissolved a macro-party in the Tactic business area in the early hours of Sunday, in which more than a hundred young people summoned through social networks, of which 40 have been denounced.

After observing an intense and unusual movement of young people and finding out their destination, the agents went to the industrial area where more than 100 young people were concentrated, without keeping social distance measures, without masks and consuming alcoholic beverages.

16:27 SUMMER COURSES | The Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) will hold the XXXIII Edition of its Summer Courses in San Lorenzo del Escorial in person and will have, among others, the first vice president of the Government, Carmen Calvo, the second vice president, Pablo Iglesias, the vice president third, Nadia Calviño, the Minister for Equality, Irene Montero, the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the President of the PP, Pablo Casado.

16:20 RENFE | Renfe will increase its offer of seats to travel on AVE and Long Distance trains from June 22, once the state of alarm and the mobility restrictions of citizens conclude, so that from that day on it will put into circulation some 98 trains daily, 46% more than in recent weeks.

15:35 BORDER | Spain and Portugal have opened a new border crossing in the province of Zamora, between the towns of Torregamones and Miranda do Douro, although with “surprise controls” to detect illicit traffic between the two countries.

15:27 ERTES | The Government has transmitted to the social agents a draft of the Royal Decree-law, which could see the light in the Council of Ministers tomorrow, in which it plans to extend temporary employment regulation files (ERTEs) until the restrictions to the activity derived from the coronavirus persist and, in any case, until September 30, in the face of union and business demands to extend them until December 31.

15:18 MARRIED | The PP leader, Pablo Casado, has offered the chief executive, Pedro Sánchez, to agree on a legal plan so as not to resort to the state of alarm again if there is a Covid-19 outbreak, although he has said that the Popular Party considers that the Organic Law of Public Health of 1986 and other health and civil protection regulations are “perfectly in force for any future contingency”.

15:09 COMMERCIAL FLIGHT | The first international commercial flight to land at Loiu airport, Bilbao, since March 26 will arrive this afternoon at 17.10 from Frankfurt, as reported by the Government Delegation in the Basque Country.

15:00 FINES | The Security Forces and Bodies (National Police, Civil Guard and Local and Municipal Police) have identified a total of 2,020,953 people since the start of the state of alarm on March 15 until Sunday, 1,410 individuals have been arrested for acts of disobedience or resistance to the criminally punishable authority, 182,495 sanction proposals have been made under the Organic Law on Citizen Security and a total of 29,160 cars have been intercepted on public roads throughout the region.

14:53 MASKS | A study conducted by a team of researchers led by a professor at Texas A&M University (United States) has found that not wearing a mask dramatically increases the chances of a person becoming infected with the COVID-19 virus.

14:45 DEATHS | During the second month of the state of alarm they have lost their lives in Spanish aquatic spaces twice as many people that the first, as warned by the Royal Spanish Salvage and Rescue Federation, who have ensured that the progressive lifting of restrictions on mobility caused by the health crisis has had a correlation with the increase in deaths from this cause.

14:37 GALICIA | Active cases of COVID-19 in Galicia have dropped to 348, after registering the epidemiological discharge of 3 people They were under house monitoring, so the number of healed amounts to 10,489, according to data transferred this Monday by the Ministry of Health.

14:28 ANDALUSIA | Andalusian hospitals keep care pressure contained by the Covid-19 coronavirus and 47 patients admitted this Monday register, of which 14 are in an Intensive Citizens Unit (ICU), unchanged in the last 24 hours.

14:19 BARCELONA | The Mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, has warned this Monday that the Urban Guard could fine users that do not respect the safety distances and the indications of the police.

14:10 CELÁA | The Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Isabel Celaá, stressed that exceptional measures for the next course At school, such as keeping a safe distance between students or reducing the groups in each class, they are “conjunctural” and “temporary”, because they expect that there will be a coronavirus vaccine “in months” and thus restore normality in classrooms before summer 2021.

14:01 FINES | The proposals for sanctions in the Community of Madrid for failing to comply with the state of alarm on Saturday and Sunday they fell 62.1% compared to the previous weekend, and four people were arrested in the first two working days of the region in phase 2 of the de-escalation.

13:53 SOCORRISTAS | The Royal Spanish Salvage and Rescue Federation has warned of the increase in deaths from drowning in aquatic spaces after the lifting of mobility restrictions, since twice as many people have lost their lives in the second half of the period of confinement than in the first half.

13:45 RESIDENCES | Representatives of the residential sector have explained to Efe what the centers are doing to regain confidence after the COVID tragedy, although they agree that it is the administration who should change the model to reinforce health care in nursing homes.

13:37 CATALONIA | Funeral homes have registered until this Monday 12,457 deaths in Catalonia due to coronavirus (four more than in the last balance): 6,799 in hospital or socio-sanitary center, 4,084 in residence, 788 at home, and the rest are cases not classifiable due to lack of information.

13:29 TOURISTS | The Balearic Islands have begun this Monday to receive the first German tourists who arrive with the start of the pilot plan for reopening tourism, which has been reduced to a week, after Sánchez’s announcement that from June 21 the controls of the borders of the European Union will be lifted.

13:20 CAMPS | The National Collective of Summer Camps warns that 40% of the organizing companies of camps will not open their doors this year, and of these, nearly 60% are bound for a final closure. “Today, the situation is alarming,” laments the group.

13:12 BELGIUM | Belgium has detected in recent days an outbreak of 21 coronavirus infections among employees of the ‘handling’ company Swissport Cargo at its facilities at the Liège airport, from where it coordinates the transport of packages and goods.

13:05 INDIA | The Indian authorities have registered in the last 24 hours about 11,500 cases of coronavirus, which increases the provisional balance of people. infected above 332,000, a fact that maintains the Asian country as the fourth most affected by the pandemic worldwide, only behind the United States, Brazil and Russia.

13:00 BOARS | The Madrid City Council has implemented a pioneering protocol in the capital for the capture of the wild boar that at its inauguration this past night, has seized to a total of 14 copies in the nurseries of the Casa de Campo.

12:55 MADRID | The general director of Local Administration of the Community of Madrid, Nadia Álvarez, has reproached the central government on Monday that did not put “not a single euro” to support municipalities to cope with the coronavirus pandemic and the extra cost it has generated in municipal coffers.

12:46 CANTABRIA | Cantabria has not registered new cases of coronavirus in the last day detected by PCR tests and it continues one more day without adding deceased and without admitted to the Intensive Care Units (ICU) for the third consecutive day, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health updated until last midnight.

12:39 PP | The PP spokeswoman in the Cortes of Castilla-La Mancha, Lola Merino, has pointed out that, in her opinion, the autonomous government “He is sleeping” when addressing a possible outbreak of the coronavirus in the Autonomous Community, directly blaming the Executive for having placed this region “on the podium of death and ruin.”

12:30 LOS REYES | Kings Felipe and Letizia will begin next week a series of visits to all the autonomous communities, an initiative that will run throughout the month of July and with which they want to support economic, social and cultural activity.

12:23 ALMEIDA | The Mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has reproached the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, for not calling the city councilman who has been the epicenter of the pandemic “Not even stepped on the streets of Madrid” while on the other side of the scale has placed the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, who this afternoon will meet by videoconference with the mayors of the main cities to address the Minimum Vital Income.

12:15 FEIJÓO | The President of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has claimed this Monday that what he will live Galicia from the exit of the alarm state, which entails its entry into the new normal, is “a trial” for the rest of Spain, which will do so from midnight on Saturday, June 20 to Sunday, June 21.

12:08 RUSSIA | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left 8,246 cases and 143 deaths in the last 24 hours in Russia, raising the balance to more than 537,000 infected people and more than 7,000 dead, as reported by the Russian center responsible for fighting the virus.

12:00 PORTAVENTURA | PortAventura World Resort will open its doors on July 8 As a safe tourist destination and starting the 2020 season, which will coincide with the start of the summer campaign.

11:53 AGUADO | The Vice President of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, was concerned this Monday about the opening “without any kind of restriction, neither hygiene nor control measures»From the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport and has insisted on the need for the central government to establish a plan.

11:45 ASTURIAS | The President of the Principality, the socialist Adrián Barbón, reiterated this Monday that in his opinion the state of alarm should have lasted 15 more days for some autonomous communities. However, since this prolongation couldn’t get ahead, joins the reflection of the President of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who calls for “legal reforms” in health matters, so that the central government is empowered to restrict mobility in a certain territory of Spain that has a new outbreak.

11:37 MASKS | The vice president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, has advanced this Monday that he will propose this week in the Governing Council to request the central government to reduce mask VAT from 21 to 4%.

11:28 GLOBAL BALANCE | The new coronavirus pandemic has registered 132,000 cases in the last 24 hours, which means the third maximum of the historical series and brings the total to more than 7.9 million positives and more than 433,000 fatalities, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University.

11:19 FRANCO | The Government delegate in Madrid, José Manuel Franco, has assured that he has passed it “Frankly wrong” with his complaint in the so-called case 8M, whose provisional file has already been decreed, and he has branded the Civil Guard report brought to the cause as “sloppy” because it contained “manipulations, half-truths and biased interpretations”.

11:10 GERMANY | The new coronavirus pandemic has stopped in the last 24 hours in Germany four fatalities and 192 cases, a decrease compared to the six deaths and the 247 infections of the previous day, according to the balance of this Monday from the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency in charge of monitoring infectious diseases.

11:02 ALCÁZAR DE SEGOVIA | The Alcazar of Segovia reopen its doors to the public today after three months closed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 pandemic. And it will do so with a reduction in the cost of tickets, as reported by the Board of Trustees through a statement.

10:54 GARAMENDI | The President of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, has assured this Monday that they are Spanish companies “The ones that really have to lead the future and get going” Spain after the coronavirus pandemic.

10:45 SEPE | The offices of the Public State Employment Service (SEPE) will reopen to the public from this Monday, June 15, in the territories that are in phase III, provided they comply with the measures regarding occupational risks contemplated in the SEPE protocol, as reported by the direction of this body to the Central Union and Independent Officials (CSIF).

10:37 TELEWORK | The Government and the main trade union organizations of the public function will meet this Monday at the General Table of Negotiation of Public Administrations to address the regulation of telework and foreseeably the opening of a new space for dialogue to reach a new agreement for the improvement of public employment, as confirmed by Europa Press sources close to the meeting.

10:28 AUTOMOBILE SECTOR | The Government will allocate 3,750 million to the plan to support the automobile that will be presented this Monday, as announced yesterday by the President of the Executive. Sánchez pointed out that this program will have financing for the renovation of the car park, with special incentives for electric vehicles.

10:19 MEXICO | The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has stated this Sunday that they are ready “to go out” and resume their activitiesBecause thanks to the “classes” of the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, the country already knows how to take care of COVID-19.

10:10 THAILAND | The Government of Thailand has announced this Monday that the curfew imposed on the country is lifted as one of the measures to face the advance of the COVID-19 pandemic and alcohol can already be served in restaurants, but not in bars and nightlife centers, which will remain closed.

10:01 CHINA | The Chinese Ministry of Health has reported on Monday of 49 new cases of coronavirus, 36 of them detected in the Chinese capital, Beijing, after the new outbreak of infections originated in a wholesale market in the city.

09:53 MADRID SLAUGHTERHOUSE | Matadero Madrid will reopen its doors this Monday with all the hygienic-sanitary measures currently in force for both the public and the workers of the center, as reported by the Madrid City Council in a statement.

09:44 CLOTHING BRANDS | The textile sector is going through a difficult time as a consequence of the measures adopted by the Spanish Government to try to contain the pandemic caused by the coronavirus. During these months the major clothing brands have survived through selling through their digital channelsHowever, it has resumed activity in its stores with strength and offers incentives to customers if they choose to make purchases physically.

09:35 OMBUDSMAN | The acting Ombudsman, Francisco Fernández Marugán, goes to Congress on Monday in what will be his first appearance before Parliament after the COVID-19 crisis. In these months, he has not ruled out investigating administrations for its management during the pandemic and has focused on the situation of nursing homes.

09:27 HEALTH | The Health Ministry led by Salvador Illa has decided to delete from its microdata the files of deaths by autonomous communities that betrayed statistical manipulation. The same files as before reflected infections and deaths by region, now only reflect the contagions. The discussion on the degree of manipulation of death figures is over.

09:19 ELEVEN | This Monday 19,000 ONCE vendors They return to “bring the illusion” to the streets because the coupon draw is recovered, after three months in confinement for the coronavirus, as reported by the organization.

09:10 REBROTE | Pedro Sánchez has recognized something that he had not yet admitted: that the Executive should have provisioned “Long before” personal protective equipment (PPE) or respirators for intensive care units (ICU) of Spanish hospitals and nursing homes. For this reason, it is now provisioned in the event of a possible outbreak, according to several purchases approved at the last Council of Ministers.

09:02 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | The President of the Government and Secretary General of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, is meeting today at Territorial Political Council of the PSOE by videoconference, as reported by the Socialist Party. After the aforementioned virtual meeting, which will take place at eleven in the morning, the president of this organ of the Socialists, Guillermo Fernández Vara will offer a press conference from Mérida.

08:54 MARLASKA | The Interior Ministry of Grande-Marlaska already has official data on the computation of active Police and Civil Guard officers killed by coronavirus: 21. Some deaths that both police forces claim to be considered as ‘act of service’, a statement that Interior avoids confirming and, therefore, closes the door to be posthumously decorated.

08:45 BORDERS | The Official State Gazette publishes this Monday the extension from midnight until next day 21 the alarm state ends of the temporary restriction of non-essential travel from third countries to the European Union and Schengen associated countries due to the coronavirus crisis.

08:36 TOURISM | Willkommen! The Balearic Islands are already prepared to receive the arrival of German tourists this Monday, where 10,900 travelers can land, with a minimum stay of five nights in the second half of June. A figure that is far from reality, since they represent less than 1% of visitors to the island in the same fortnight of last year. And it is that according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) compared to the same period last year, 1,090,000 Germans reached the community and 1,300 million euros were left on the island.

08:27 GALICIA | Galicia launches today the “new normal” with its own rules and maintaining capacity limitations in venues and events, while three out of four Spaniards will be in phase 3 of the de-escalation this week and 12 million will continue in phase 2, with different restrictions.

08:19 RESIDENCES | The staff of nursing homes continued without tests —in many cases, these professional agents of contagion— at least 25 days after the second vice-president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, promised to reinforce such templates with human, technical and material resources.

08:10 BRAZIL | Brazil’s Attorney General Augusto Aras has requested an investigation this Sunday about violent incursions in hospitals across the country, which in some cases involved assaults on healthcare professionals.

08:02 SALVADOR ILLA | The social communist government of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias now assures that it was unaware of the severity of the progression of the coronavirus in Spain before 8-M. But the Health Minister, Salvador Illa, in his meeting with the EU on March 6 literally acknowledged that “the situation is worrying and involves serious risk, we must not underestimate it.”

07:54 PERU | The authorities in Ayacucho, in southern Peru, have fired the person responsible for lead the fight against the new coronavirus in the region, after he recommended ingesting chlorine dioxide, a chemical compound similar to lye, to treat COVID-19.

07:45 MINIMUM INCOME | An avalanche of applications to collect the minimum vital income has collapsed the electronic headquarters of Social Security a few minutes after, at midnight on Monday, open the term to process this subsidy, which constitutes one of the star measures of the Government of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias.

Good Morning. Today we will be able to know exactly what the “new normality” consists of. Galicia abandons the state of alarm and recovers its powers with new measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the rest of the communities advance to the third phase, but others such as Madrid or the city of Barcelona remain in phase 2 of the de-escalation plan. In just 1 week (June 21) the entire territory leaves the state of alarm.